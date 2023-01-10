Family pays tribute to ‘devoted’ couple who died at waterfalls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Family pays tribute to ‘devoted’ couple who died at waterfalls

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 8.48pm
Rachael and Helen Patching died after entering the water at Ystradfellte Falls in Powys last week (Dyfed-Powys Police/Family handout/PA)
Rachael and Helen Patching died after entering the water at Ystradfellte Falls in Powys last week (Dyfed-Powys Police/Family handout/PA)

The family of two women who died after falling into a fast-flowing river in Wales has paid tribute to a “devoted, selfless, and loving couple”.

Rachael, 33, and Helen Patching, 52, were visiting the Ystradfellte waterfalls in Powys on holiday.

An alarm was raised at around 11.45am on January 4 when the couple, from Kent, were seen in the water.

Their bodies were later recovered by emergency services.

In a social media statement, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said the search had been impeded by “high levels of fast-flowing water in the river which is influenced by prevailing weather”.

In a joint statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police, their families paid tribute and thanked emergency services for the attempted rescue.

They said: “We are devastated to have suffered such an immeasurable loss following the news of Rachael and Helen’s passing at just 33 and 52.

“They were such a devoted, selfless, and loving couple having had an immensely positive impact on all those they met.

“Their love for animals and dedication to caring for them so lovingly over the years made them a truly admirable credit to themselves and society.

“Their endless laughter will be forever remembered by all who had the honour to know them.

“There are no words that can express enough how highly they were both thought of by family members, friends, and colleagues.

“We would like to thank all those who have provided such generous support and guidance, including the unwavering commitment of the Brecon Beacons Mountain Rescue volunteers, the police, National Police Air Support, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, National Resource Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service and Powys County Council for helping so selflessly at such a difficult time.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

