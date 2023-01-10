Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets five-month prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets five-month prison sentence

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 8.48pm
Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court (Curtis Means/DailyMail/AP)
Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court (Curtis Means/DailyMail/AP)

A longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire has been jailed for five months for dodging taxes on 1.7 million US dollars (£1.4 million) in job perks.

The judge sentencing Allen Weisselberg said the punishment – which the 75-year-old was promised in August when he agreed to admit to 15 tax crimes and be a witness against the Trump Organisation – is probably too soft.

Evidence from Weisselberg helped convict the former US president’s firm, where he has worked since the mid-1980s and served as chief financial officer, of tax fraud.

When he made the sentence official on Tuesday, judge Juan Manuel Merchan said that, after listening to Weisselberg’s evidence during the trial, he regrets the penalty was not tougher.

Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives at court
Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives at court (John Minchillo/AP)

He said he was especially appalled by evidence Weisselberg gave his wife a 6,000 dollar (£4,934) cheque for a no-show job so she could qualify for social security benefits.

Had he not already promised to give Weisselberg five months behind bars, Mr Merchan said: “I would be imposing a sentence much greater than that.”

He added: “I’m not going to deviate from the promise, though I believe a stiffer sentence is warranted, having heard the evidence.”

Weisselberg, who came to court dressed casually for jail rather than in his usual suit, was handcuffed and taken into custody moments after the sentence was announced.

He was expected to be taken to New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex.

He will be eligible for release after a little over three months if he behaves behind bars.

As part of the plea agreement, Weisselberg had also been required to pay nearly two million dollars (£1.64 million) in back taxes, penalties and interest — which he has paid.

Additionally, the judge ordered Weisselberg to complete five years of probation after his jail term is finished.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Gravante had asked the judge for a lighter sentence than the one in the plea bargain.

“He has already been punished tremendously by the disgrace that he has brought not only on himself, but his wife, his sons and his grandchildren,” Mr Gravante said.

Weisselberg faced the prospect of up to 15 years in prison — the maximum punishment possible — if he were to have reneged on the deal or if he did not give evidence truthfully at the Trump Organisation’s trial.

He is the only person charged in the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of Mr Trump and his business practices.

Weisselberg gave evidence for three days, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of Mr Trump’s real estate empire.

Weisselberg has worked for Mr Trump’s family for nearly 50 years, starting as an accountant for his developer father, Fred Trump, in 1973 before joining Donald Trump in 1986 and helping expand the family company’s focus beyond New York City into a global golf and hotel brand.

Weisselberg told jurors he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by conspiring with a subordinate to hide over a decade’s worth of extras from his income, including a free Manhattan apartment, luxury cars and his grandchildren’s private school tuition. He said they fudged payroll records and issued falsified forms.

A Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organisation in December, finding Weisselberg had been a “high managerial” agent entrusted to act on behalf of the company and its various entities.

Trump Legal Trouble
Weisselberg, centre, was promised a shorter prison sentence if he gave evidence against his company (Curtis Means/DailyMail/AP)

Weisselberg’s arrangement reduced his own personal income taxes but also saved the company money because it did not have to pay him more to cover the cost of the perks.

Prosecutors said other Trump Organisation executives also accepted off-the-books compensation.

Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than 900,000 dollars (£740,100) in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

The Trump Organisation is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and faces a fine of up to 1.6 million dollars (£1.32 million).

Weisselberg said in evidence that neither Mr Trump nor his family knew about the scheme as it was happening, choking up as he told jurors: “It was my own personal greed that led to this.”

But prosecutors, in their closing argument, said Mr Trump “knew exactly what was going on” and evidence, such as a lease he signed for Weisselberg’s apartment, made it clear “Mr Trump is explicitly sanctioning tax fraud”.

A Trump Organisation lawyer, Michael van der Veen, said Weisselberg concocted the scheme without Mr Trump or the Trump family’s knowledge.

Weisselberg said the Trumps remained loyal to him even as the company scrambled to end some of its dubious pay practices following Mr Trump’s 2016 election.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

He said Mr Trump’s eldest sons, entrusted to run the company while Mr Trump was president, gave him a 200,000 dollar (£164,470) raise after an internal audit found he had been reducing his salary and bonuses by the cost of the perks.

Though he is now on a leave of absence, the company continues to pay Weisselberg 640,000 dollars (£526,304) in salary and 500,000 dollars (£411,175) in holiday bonuses.

It punished him only nominally after his arrest in July 2021, reassigning him to senior adviser and moving his office.

He even celebrated his 75th birthday at Trump Tower with cake and colleagues in August, just hours after finalising the plea agreement that ushered his transformation from loyal executive to prosecution witness.

Rikers Island, a compound of 10 jails on a spit of land in the East River, just off the main runway at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, has been plagued in recent years by violence, inmate deaths and staggering staffing shortages.

Though just five miles from Trump Tower, it is a veritable world away from the life of luxury Weisselberg schemed to build — a far cry from the gilded Fifth Avenue offices where he hatched his plot and the Hudson River-view apartment he reaped as a reward.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks