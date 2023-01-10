Four convicted over death of man drugged and stabbed in plot to steal Rolexes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four convicted over death of man drugged and stabbed in plot to steal Rolexes

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 9.48pm
Four people were convicted after Saul Murray, 33, was robbed and killed at his flat (Nick Ansell/PA)
Four people were convicted after Saul Murray, 33, was robbed and killed at his flat (Nick Ansell/PA)

A 31-year-old has been convicted of murdering a man who was drugged and stabbed to death after being lured by a woman who had seen his Rolex watches on Instagram.

Saul Murray, 33, was drugged with the sedative GHB, stabbed and left for dead at his home in Luton last February, Bedfordshire Police said as Ikem Affia was convicted of murder alongside two women and a man found guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Murray had posted images of himself wearing two Rolex watches on Instagram that were spotted by Surpreet Dhillon, 36, Luton Crown Court heard.

She contacted him and the pair spoke over WhatsApp before Dhillon and Temidayo Awe, 21, went to meet Mr Murray at his flat.

Both women were convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery along with Cleon Brown, 29.

Affia, 31, was convicted of murder, possession of a bladed article and conspiracy to commit robbery.

CCTV footage taken outside Mr Murray’s flat on the night of his death showed the two women entering with their victim just before 11.40pm, Bedfordshire Police said.

One of the women propped open the communal door with a broom as the other left shortly before 2.30am.

She returned with the two men, Brown and Affia, and all four left together 20 minutes later, with one of the men seen on the footage clearly carrying a large knife, officers said.

Mr Murray was then seen running towards the door before losing consciousness and collapsing.

Emergency services found him dead just after 5am on February 27 and a post-mortem examination showed he had died after losing blood from a knife wound.

Detectives said they could identify Dhillon and Awe from CCTV while further footage showed a Mercedes Benz acting suspiciously near Mr Murray’s flat which had been hired by Brown.

CCTV from a fast-food restaurant in London showed Brown with a man believed to be Affia wearing a distinctive designer coat identical to a garment seen on the footage from Mr Murray’s flat.

Information from the manufacturer revealed that one of these coats had been sold to Affia’s partner.

This, along with data which placed Brown’s hired Mercedes Benz at Affia’s home address before and after Mr Murray’s death, led to Affia’s arrest.

Affia and Brown, of Hackney, east London, Dhillon, of Forest Gate, east London, and Awe, of Gillingham, Kent, were convicted on Tuesday after a 10-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

They will be sentenced at the same court on March 3.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This alarming act of violence resulted in Mr Murray losing his life in the most horrific way.

“All four had planned to rob Mr Murray of any expensive belongings he may have had, and had agreed to use force and threats, as well as the use of a sedative substance – in this case GHB that the women used on Mr Murray – to get what they wanted.

“Not only was the attack on him brutal, but all four left him alone to die from his injuries.

“This was a very complex investigation that involved a lot of CCTV and phone work to identify the rightful suspects and I am pleased that all four have been found guilty of the part they each played in Mr Murray’s death.”

