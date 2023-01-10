Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to ‘keep on scoring’ after Carabao Cup double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to ‘keep on scoring’ after Carabao Cup double

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 11.08pm Updated: January 11 2023, 3.30am
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to keep banging in the goals after he continued his hot streak in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Charlton.

The England forward came off the bench to score two goals in stoppage time and send his side through to the semi-finals for the third time in four years.

Antony had given United the lead, but a dogged display by the Sky Bet League One side and missed chances meant that Rashford’s late intervention was needed.

His brace ensured he found the net for the sixth successive game since the domestic season restarted after the World Cup and Ten Hag is hopeful for more.

“I have told you many times, when he brings himself into position, when the teams puts him in the positions, in the one-on-ones in the box he will score and that is what he is doing at this moment,” the Dutchman said.

“So if he keeps the focus and keeps putting the effort in he will keep on scoring.

“What you see now with Rashy, that is quite obvious, it wasn’t at the start of the season but now he is in the right moment.”

Rashford’s goals killed off the tie that Charlton were very much in until added time.

Antony’s fine first-half goal put them ahead, but Ten Hag felt the need to throw on Rashford, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to ensure nothing untoward happened.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho shoots during the Carabao Cup match against Charlton
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho shoots during the Carabao Cup match against Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)

And the Dutchman wanted his side to be more clinical.

“The first half-hour I was quite happy, I was less happy with being clinical in front of goal, we need to be more effective there because we created good chances in the first half-hour,” he said.

“We should have scored more in the first half and also second half there was a good save and a few moments where we needed an extra pass but we didn’t so until the end we had to fight for it.

“I don’t think they created really good open chances but still you never know. We are progressing after the winter break, this is the third time we have won 3-0 which is good but we have to be more clinical.

“But we have scoring players in our team.”

Addicks boss Dean Holden was proud of his side’s performance but felt the scoreline was harsh.

Charlton manager and United fan Dean Holden, left, shakes hands with Erik ten Hag in front of United mascot Fred the Red
Charlton manager and United fan Dean Holden, left, shakes hands with Erik ten Hag in front of United mascot Fred the Red (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I have pride in the performance and the way we have shown ourselves as a football club on and off the pitch,” he said.

“We rode our luck in the first 20 minutes, but which team doesn’t have to do that in the Premier League? We grew into the game.

“We had a big chance early in the second half and I thought we had a grip of the game, I turned to my left and Erik was bringing them three on, Rashford, Casemiro and Eriksen.

“I thought it was a harsh scoreline to be honest, but I am proud of the performance.

“Erik invited me into his office after the game and he told me about the quality of our youngsters, which gives me great pride.”

Holden is a diehard United fan and enjoyed the overall experience of managing at a ground where he has been a fan.

“It was pretty magical, I am not going to say anything else,” he said. “It was a special experience. I have stood and sat in every corner of this staidum over the years but never once did I think I would stand in the technical area.

“My dad is next door, 70 years old, been coming here for 60-odd years… wow. For him for him to see his son coming out is a pretty special moment.”

