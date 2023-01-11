Covid-19 remains biggest barrier to air travel – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 remains biggest barrier to air travel – survey

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 12.24am Updated: January 11 2023, 12.11pm
Concerns about Covid-19, budget constraints and fears about flight disruption are the most common barriers to air travel, new research suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Concerns about Covid-19, budget constraints and fears about flight disruption are the most common barriers to air travel, new research suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)

Concerns about Covid-19, budget constraints and fears about flight disruption are the most common barriers to air travel, new research suggests.

A survey of 3,500 people commissioned by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) indicated the coronavirus pandemic remains the most prevalent reason for not flying.

Some 32% of respondents who did not take a flight in the 12 months to October 2022 said the virus was a factor.

Covid-19 was a much more widespread cause of concern for people aged 55 and above (38%) than 18-34-year-olds (24%).

Conversely, people in the younger age category were nearly twice as likely as those in the older age range to say budget constraints stopped them flying, at 36% and 20% respectively.

The results of the survey, seen by the PA news agency, suggest the cost of travel is the second most common reason for not flying (29% across all ages), followed by concerns about flights being delayed or cancelled (15%).

Of those respondents who had taken a flight in the year to last October, the proportion experiencing some form of disruption was 61%.

Many passengers suffered delays and cancellations last year as the aviation industry failed to cope with the spike in demand for travel (Anthony Upton/PA)

That was the highest figure since the CAA began its annual consumer survey in 2016.

Many passengers suffered delays and cancellations last year as the aviation industry failed to cope with the spike in demand for travel following the scrapping of coronavirus restrictions.

Satisfaction with the overall travel experience was at 80%, down from 82% a year earlier.

CAA consumer director Paul Smith said: “Concerns about Covid-19 remained a big issue for consumers, with our research telling us that some consumers had a continued fear about the pandemic itself, although there was a strong recovery in the number of passengers travelling in 2022.

“While it is welcome to see passenger numbers continue to steadily rise, we saw the challenges the aviation sector faced in the summer of 2022.

“The disruption experienced unsurprisingly put some people off flying due to fears of flights being disrupted or cancelled, with satisfaction levels also reducing.

“It is particularly important the industry focuses on providing a better experience for consumers this year, and as the sector continues to recover in 2023, we would like to see satisfaction levels improve.

“As we move away from pandemic-related restrictions, the rising cost of living has the potential to have a major effect on the flying behaviour of consumers, with many looking to take measures to save money on their trip.

“We will continue to play our part in making sure consumers have choice, value for money, and are treated fairly when they fly.”

