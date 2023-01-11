Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police bid to clear activists from German village condemned in favour of mine

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 8.12am Updated: January 11 2023, 1.20pm
A climate activist hangs at a rope at the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany (AP)
A climate activist hangs at a rope at the village Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany (AP)

Police are attempting to evict activists seeking to prevent the demolition of a village in western Germany to make way for the expansion of a coal mine.

Officers in riot gear moved into the village of Luetzerath, which has become a flashpoint in the debate over the country’s efforts to tackle climate change.

Environmentalists say bulldozing the village to expand the nearby Garzweiler coal mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions.

Germany Coal Protest
Police in riot gear move in (dpa via AP)

The government and utility company RWE said the coal is needed to ensure Germany’s energy security.

On Tuesday, protesters refused to heed a court ruling effectively banning them from the area.

Some dug trenches, built barricades and perched on top of giant tripods in an effort to stop heavy machines from reaching the village, before police pushed them back by force.

German mine
Police officers stand next to the Garzweiler lignite opencast mine (AP)

Police announced that the operation had started and that the area would be fenced off. They said on Twitter that people “currently have the possibility to leave the site without further police measures”.

They said they had found “stored projectiles”.

Dozens of activists remain camped out in the village, some in tree houses, as police slowly removed further barricades near the entrance. Some activists read books or played accordion while perched some 10 feet up on tripods.

Germany Coal Protest
Climate activists stand on the roof of a house during a protest (AP)

A few sat on the roofs of Luetzerath’s remaining buildings, one waving a rainbow flag. Conditions were wet and muddy.

RWE reached a deal with the regional government last year that allows the village to be destroyed in return for ending coal use by 2030, rather than 2038.

The environmentalist Green party is part of both the regional and national governments.

Germany Coal Protest
Climate activists are fighting against the demolition of the village to expand the Garzweiler lignite coal mine near the Dutch border (AP)

Vice chancellor Robert Habeck, a Green who is Germany’s economy and climate minister, defended that agreement as “a good decision for climate protection” that fulfils many of the environmentalists’ demands and saves five other villages from demolition.

“I think climate protection and protests need symbols but the empty hamlet of Luetzerath, where no-one lives any more, is the wrong symbol from my point of view,” Mr Habeck told reporters in Berlin.

But climate campaigners say the agreement to expand the massive open-cast mine goes against Germany’s international commitments to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

Germany Coal Protest
Police officers surround climate protesters sitting on the ground at the site (dpa via AP)

They also cite studies suggesting the coal beneath Luetzerath may never be needed.

The utility company said in a statement that “today, RWE Power will start to demolish the former settlement of Luetzerath”.

It said it is “appealing to the squatters to observe the rule of law and to end the illegal occupation of buildings, plants and sites belonging to RWE peacefully”.

