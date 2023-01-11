It’s a hugely important event – Tommy Fleetwood taking Hero Cup seriously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

It’s a hugely important event – Tommy Fleetwood taking Hero Cup seriously

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 10.36am
Ryder Cup stars Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood will captain the rival teams in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi (Adam Davy/PA)
Ryder Cup stars Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood will captain the rival teams in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi (Adam Davy/PA)

The inaugural Hero Cup will replicate the Ryder Cup as closely as possible and be taken “very seriously”, according to Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, who earned the nickname ‘Moliwood’ after winning all four of their matches together in the 2018 Ryder Cup, are on opposite sides in Abu Dhabi as playing captains of Great Britain and Ireland and Europe respectively.

The contest effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy, which was held eight times between 2000 and 2013 and gave captaincy experience to future Ryder Cup skippers Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Nick Faldo, Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjorn.

Current Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is overseeing the event and the record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021 means no-one involved is treating it lightly.

“It is very serious,” Fleetwood told a pre-event press conference. “If you apply yourself properly in this event, I think it holds you in high regard for the Ryder Cup.

“I remember we had the EurAsia Cup in 2018 and I had a particularly good tournament there (winning all three matches) and Europe won, but I remember Thomas (Bjorn) was the captain and everything you do, they keep a very close eye on for the captains in September.

“When you play in these team events and when you play in the Ryder Cup a big part of it is how you play, but that’s not everything that you can give to the team. There’s attitude, there’s motivation, there’s the way you are with your team-mates.

Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood is the playing captain of Great Britain and Ireland in the inaugural Hero Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think from the stats side, from Luke’s side, for the vice-captains, for myself and Fran to the players, we are making it as close to the Ryder Cup as possible.

“It’s a hugely important event for us all, this event in particular, and team golf is something that everybody from the last Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, they wanted another team event. We wanted to be sharper in that team format.

“I think from my side and from speaking to my team-mates, we are all in a very competitive mood. We all want to perform. We all want to do our absolute best and we want to win.

“Everything from the locker rooms, the stats, and how everybody is going about everything is absolutely very serious. It’s just like any other event that we all want to be winners at the end of the day.”

The two 10-man teams will compete in foursomes, fourballs and singles, with all 20 players taking part in each session.

There will be five fourball matches on Friday, two sets of five foursomes matches on Saturday and 10 singles on Sunday.

With 25 points up for grabs, 13 will be required to win and a GB&I team which includes Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Seamus Power are the odds-on favourites.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

Seuna Walker sitting on steps on holiday with her two young daughters.
GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
The Dundee Cats Protection centre on Foundry Lane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope
England captain Owen Farrell has been banned for another dangerous tackle, but may still make the Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham…
The Healthcare Environmental Services depot in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs…
Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson
Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Editor's Picks