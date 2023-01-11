Meet the intensive care nurse raising morale for patients with hair and skincare treatments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the intensive care nurse raising morale for patients with hair and skincare treatments

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 10.50am
Intensive care sister Ginny Wanjiro spearheaded a trial to better care for patients’ hair and skin (Guy’s and St Thomas’/PA)
Intensive care sister Ginny Wanjiro spearheaded a trial to better care for patients' hair and skin (Guy's and St Thomas'/PA)

It was during the first wave of the pandemic that Ginny Wanjiro, an intensive care sister at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, first noticed how many patients were arriving on the ward with hair or skin in very poor condition.

“Ethnic minority groups were really badly hit during the first wave and we were having quite a lot of patients coming through our doors,” Wanjiro explains on a video call, the day after finishing a string of night shifts at the central London hospital.

“Yes, they had Covid, but on top of Covid, they were in terrible shape. We cut quite a lot of hair because it was matted. Although we did save lives, we also felt like we did a little bit of damage by cutting people’s hair.”

St Thomas' Hospital in central London
St Thomas' Hospital in central London (Alamy/PA)

Remembering how well her father looked before he passed away in the family’s native Kenya, Wanjiro – who has lived in the UK for 30 years – resolved to make sure patients looked presentable for their relatives, even if they were only able to see each other on Zoom.

“This is maybe the last time you’ll ever be speaking to him or her. That made me want to work even harder to make sure their faces looked beautiful.”

With only plastic fine-toothed combs provided by the NHS, staff had to source their own tools to be able to detangle Afro hair: “Most of the time, we were running downstairs to buy the combs and brushes.”

When she discovered that even some highly experienced nurses hadn’t ever learned how to care for ethnic minorities’ hair, Wanjiro realised this was the perfect opportunity to upskill – and improve patients’ wellbeing in the process.

The hospital approved a three-month trial during which 20 nurses were trained, with more joining daily to look after the hair of around 250 patients.

“It’s all about the fundamentals of care,” Wanjiro explains. “That is, the patient – we want to make them feel great and have a sense of belonging. The moment you wash their hair, you can see how they are responding. The relatives are like, ‘Oh, you look different today. What did you do?’”

Keeping spirits up is particularly important on the ICU ward.

“Once you end up in an intensive care unit, you feel like, ‘Oh my God, this is the end of me’. We want to change that perspective,” Wanjiro says. “With us trying to make our patients look better – if your morale is boosted, why would you not want to survive? That’s not the end of their life and, to be honest, they are going to head home looking even better than when they came in.”

intensive care sister Ginny Wanjiro (far left) and staff at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust
Intensive care sister Ginny Wanjiro (far left) and staff at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust (Guy's and St Thomas'/PA)

Hair and skincare training took place on an informal basis, with knowledge passed from nurse to nurse.

“I’ll speak to a nurse and I’ll ask her, ‘Have you combed your patient’s hair?’ And maybe the answer will be no because they’re not 100% sure how to treat black or Afro hair – the training is offered by the bedside there and then.”

Now, following the trial, a review is underway to determine whether the initiative can be rolled out more widely across the trust and the NHS. Wanjiro is hopeful that other wards will follow their lead.

“We’ve got more knowledge, we have more skills, and now we’ve been given more equipment to do what we want to do with our patients,” she says. “We are hoping that every hospital in the UK will have the right tools to use for all their patients when they come through their doors.”

Editor's Picks