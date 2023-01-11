Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 11.55am
A Soyuz capsule of the International Space Station (Sergei Korsakov, Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
A Soyuz capsule of the International Space Station (Sergei Korsakov, Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)

Russian space corporation Roscosmos has said it will launch a new spacecraft to take some of the International Space Station’s crew back to Earth after their capsule was damaged and leaked coolant.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio arrived at the station in September on board a Soyuz MS-22 and planned to use the capsule to return to Earth.

But the capsule leaked coolant last month, resulting in higher cabin temperatures.

After analysing the situation and discussing it with Nasa, Roscosmos decided to launch a new Soyuz MS-23 capsule in crewless automatic mode on February 20, which the trio will use to come back, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told reporters.

Russia Space Station
Roscosmos said it will launch a new spacecraft to take some of the International Space Station’s crew back to Earth (Roscosmos via AP)

The mission of Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio will be extended, Mr Borisov said, without specifying for how long. He emphasised that Roscosmos had discussed the move with Nasa chiefs, who agreed with the plan.

The Soyuz MS-23 was initially scheduled to be launched in March to carry two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut into orbit.

Mr Borisov said Russian space officials had explored the option of launching the new Soyuz with one crewmember but decided against it because it would require longer preparations. He added that the Soyuz MS-23 will also ferry some supplies to the International Space Station.

In case of an emergency on the International Space Station that would require the evacuation of the entire crew before the new capsule arrives, space officials will consider whether the Soyuz MS-22 could be used safely, Mr Borisov said.

The leak from the Soyuz MS-22 was spotted in December when the Russians were about to venture outside the station on a planned spacewalk and ground specialists saw a stream of fluid and particles emanating from the Soyuz on a live video feed from space.

Mr Borisov said on Wednesday that the analysis confirmed the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid. He said that the Soyuz MS-22 eventually would be sent back to Earth without a crew.

Roscosmos and Nasa both have said the incident hasn’t posed any danger to the station’s crew. Officials from the Russian and US space agencies were scheduled to speak jointly about the current plans later on Wednesday.

Four other crew members are currently on the space outpost: Nasa astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Koichi Wakata; and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos.

