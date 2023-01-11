US authority lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is lifting a grounding order on flights across America following a computer outage that resulted in thousands of delays at airports nationwide.

Earlier in the morning, the FAA ordered all US flights to delay departures until at least 9am EST (2pm GMT).

Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The agency said that normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following the outage.

More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were cancelled earlier in the day.

The FAA said it is looking into the cause of the initial problem.