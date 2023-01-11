US authority lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage By Press Association January 11 2023, 2.10pm The incident caused widespread disruption (AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is lifting a grounding order on flights across America following a computer outage that resulted in thousands of delays at airports nationwide. Earlier in the morning, the FAA ordered all US flights to delay departures until at least 9am EST (2pm GMT). Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports. Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023 The agency said that normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following the outage. More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were cancelled earlier in the day. The FAA said it is looking into the cause of the initial problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious 2 Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway 3 How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view 4 Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence 5 Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash 6 Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con 7 St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs 8 Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis 9 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club… 10 Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’ More from The Courier GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and… Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax… Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham… Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs… Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife Editor's Picks Rose Croft: Brother’s tribute to Kirriemuir mum who has died aged 36 How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view Perthshire teen cracked cheekbone of bus driver who had suffered weeks of ‘horrible’ abuse Gareth Bale: Why his R&A role could bring ‘The Golfer’ back to St Andrews 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire DC Thomson: Revenues increase for Dundee media group Trains north of Perth disrupted due to signalling fault Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash High-risk Perth child groomer jailed for breaching unpaid work order Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher’s ‘great’ progress at Dunfermline