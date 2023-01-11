UK passengers unlikely to get compensation after US flights grounded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK passengers unlikely to get compensation after US flights grounded

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 2.59pm Updated: January 11 2023, 3.19pm
UK airline passengers affected by the grounding of flights in the US are unlikely to be entitled to compensation, a consumer group has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)

UK airline passengers affected by the grounding of flights in the US are unlikely to be entitled to compensation, a consumer group has warned.

Which? said the disruption caused by a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer outage which prevented pilots being sent hazard alerts would be considered outside airlines’ control.

This issue caused thousands of flights to and from the US to be delayed and cancelled.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS26 from New York JFK to London Heathrow was among those delayed.

Some transatlantic departures from London Heathrow were delayed by around 30 minutes on Wednesday morning.

Under UK consumer law, airline passengers are entitled to compensation of up to £520 for disruption caused by a problem under the control of the airline, such as a staffing issue or aircraft fault.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “If your flight to or from the US is cancelled because of the FAA computer outage and you are departing from the UK or EU, or travelling with an airline based there, you will be entitled to a refund or rebooking at the earliest available opportunity, including with other carriers if necessary.

“However, passengers are unlikely to be owed additional compensation as the outage is considered an extraordinary circumstance, outside of the airlines’ control.

“If you are significantly delayed, usually by two hours or more, your airline should also provide assistance including free meals or refreshments, or overnight accommodation if required.

Planes at LaGuardia Airport
Planes at LaGuardia Airport in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

“If your flight is delayed by more than five hours, you have the same rights as if you had suffered a cancellation, and can request a refund or rebooking.”

A Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of the FAA’s recent Notice to Air Missions system outage, and the ongoing effort to restore normal US airspace operations.

“We’re working closely with the relevant authorities and following careful assessment, continue to operate our schedule of US flights departing from the UK.

“Due to FAA restrictions, some US departures may be affected by delays and we apologise in advance to affected customers.

“We encourage customers due to travel today to check their flight status in advance at virginatlantic.com.”

British Airways said its flights were “continuing to operate as planned”.

