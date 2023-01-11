Chelsea may add more in transfer window after Joao Felix loan – Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea may add more in transfer window after Joao Felix loan – Graham Potter

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 3.03pm
Portugal’s Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Portugal’s Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Graham Potter said there was time for Chelsea to do more business in the January transfer window after they confirmed the signing of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international became Chelsea’s third signing of the window on Wednesday with the club reportedly paying £9million for the six-month deal, but the manager acknowledged there could still be more players through the door if the right deals could be done.

The Premier League club were waiting to hear whether the 23-year-old was registered in time to feature against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday, as they look to cut the gap on the top four, which currently stands at 10 points.

“He’s a quality player,” Potter said. “He can make a difference in the final third of the pitch. He’s young but has still had a lot of really good experience. He’s just a quality player that gives everyone a lift.

“We’ve been aware of (him) for a while – these kinds of things don’t happen quickly. The injuries have sharpened the focus a little bit. Still it’s nice to get him here, to get him training today. That’s a positive for us.

“Then we’ll see for the game on Thursday. We’re waiting for confirmation.

“He’s a good age, the quality is there. He’s a fantastic player. His quality is in terms of playing as a second striker, playing between the lines, making things happen in the final third. So we’re looking forward to working with him.

Portugal’s Joao Felix (left) in action
Portugal’s Joao Felix (left) became Chelsea’s third signing of the window on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There’s time (for more signings). Whether we’ll find the right players or not is another thing. You have to look in this window to make the right decisions, but it’s complicated. We’re happy with what we’ve done so far.”

Chelsea are on a run of just one win in their last eight league games and supporters sang the name of former head coach Thomas Tuchel during last Sunday’s meek 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

The PA news agency understands that the board has no plans to remove Potter as manager as it remains convinced that he is the right man to get the best out of the nearly £350million outlay sanctioned by owner Todd Boehly.

The manager was keen to draw attention to the difficulties faced by other bosses at the Premier League’s top sides during their early days in charge.

“You have to understand that it’s part of the job,” said Potter. “You only have to look at some of my colleagues in similar positions.

“Pep (Guardiola) was quite heavily criticised in his first season. (Mikel) Arteta had to endure a period of criticism. (Jurgen) Klopp in the first few years got some criticism. These guys are fantastic.

“Football is emotional. When you lose, you don’t think about it, you feel it.

“The suffering, you feel the pain, the discomfort. Sometimes it’s hard to understand the ‘why’. It’s easier to blame somebody. But it’s always very complex.

“You try to put it into perspective, try to remember you’re capable, try to remember how you got here. Two months ago I was considered to be a top coach.”

Potter will have striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available for Thursday after he recovered from a back injury, but Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic are likely to be out for a couple of months.

N’Golo Kante and Reece James have returned to training alone but are not thought to be close to returning.

