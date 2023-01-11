Dean Henderson’s semi-final absence ‘puts a dampener’ on Steve Cooper’s night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Henderson’s semi-final absence ‘puts a dampener’ on Steve Cooper’s night

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 11.17pm Updated: January 12 2023, 6.53am
Dean Henderson was Nottingham Forest’s shoot-out hero (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Henderson was Nottingham Forest's shoot-out hero (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said the fact Dean Henderson cannot play in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United has put a dampener on his side’s progress.

Henderson was the hero for Forest as he saved two penalties in a 4-3 shoot-out success against Wolves after the quarter-final tie had finished 1-1 in normal time during which he made a number of other saves.

The on-loan goalkeeper, who kept out Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge spot-kicks, will be ineligible for the two-legged last-four tie against his parent club, unless United give written permission for him to play.

Dean Henderson celebrates with Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson
Dean Henderson celebrates with Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson (Mike Egerton/PA)

That appears unlikely after this display as Forest made it through to the semi-final of a competition where they hold special memories, having won it four times.

“I have only just thought of that, it is frustrating,” Cooper said of Henderson’s ineligibility.

“After seeing the night he had tonight, he was excellent in the penalty shoot-out but he was good in the game, more than good in the game.

“It’s unfortunate. He’s part of our group, he is so invested in the group and how we work, what we’re trying to accelerate in terms of what we want to become.

Tempers flared after the penalty shoot-out
Tempers flared after the penalty shoot-out (Tim Goode/PA)

“To do that you need a really good goalkeeper. Not only is he committing as a goalkeeper, he is buying into being in the city and the greater good of the club.

“It has put a dampener on it for me tonight.”

There were ugly scenes at the end with a mass brawl between the two sides as bad blood boiled over.

Former Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White, who celebrated in front of the away end when his side won, was at the forefront of it, clashing with a number of his former team-mates.

Stewards had to intervene and both clubs are sure to be in hot water with the Football Association.

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates in front of the travelling Wolves fans
Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates in front of the travelling Wolves fans (Tim Goode/PA)

Cooper did not want to comment on the incident.

“I am not going to deny there wasn’t one because there was but why it happened and how it happened and what happened, if I speak about it I wouldn’t be completely clear because I don’t know,” he said.

“So I shouldn’t really say anything.”

Gibbs-White helped set up another Wolves old boy to put Forest ahead as Willy Boly prodded home from close range from a corner but Raul Jimenez levelled after the break.

Wolves thought they should have had a penalty after Matheus Nunes went down under a challenge, but referee Graham Scott waved away protests.

Wolves wanted a penalty after Matheus Nunes went down in the area
Wolves wanted a penalty after Matheus Nunes went down in the area (Tim Goode/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui said: “I’m disappointed we lost and didn’t go to the semi-final.

“We had more chances than Nottingham but it is about the goals. We had chances in the first half and didn’t take them.

“We scored one goal and had another situation. Nunes went to control, we have seen the image.

“Maybe I have to learn about the rules. It was very clear to me but the referee is the only one with the power to say yes or no.

“For me it was very clear, it is impossible to see on the TV and say it wasn’t but there was no TV.”

