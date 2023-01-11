Pep Guardiola feared a poor Manchester City performance ahead of exit to Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola feared a poor Manchester City performance ahead of exit to Saints

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 11.27pm Updated: January 12 2023, 7.51am
Pep Guardiola’s side are out of the Carabao Cup (David Davies/PA)
Pep Guardiola's side are out of the Carabao Cup (David Davies/PA)

Pep Guardiola claimed he had a premonition Manchester City would crash out of the Carabao Cup following his side’s shock 2-0 quarter-final loss at Premier League strugglers Southampton.

First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.

Guardiola once again began with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

However, unlike on Sunday when the influential pair were not required in a thumping 4-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the decision backfired as they were unable to prevent City suffering elimination after coming off the bench in the second period.

Manager Guardiola felt his Premier League champions were destined to struggle on the south coast regardless of the team he picked.

He said: “Who knows whether with Kevin and Erling it would have been different? I don’t know it.

“We tried to do our best and we rotate the team when we played against Chelsea after the Premier League and it’s good.

Pep Guardiola brought on Erling Haaland but Southampton held Manchester City at bay
Pep Guardiola brought on Erling Haaland but Southampton held Manchester City at bay (David Davies/PA)

“I understand how this business works. Always we try to have everybody involved and everybody has to do it but today was not the case.

“I had the feeling today it doesn’t matter what line-up I am selecting, we are performing this way. Don’t ask me why. This is my experience.

“It doesn’t matter today the line-up we choose, it would happen because we were not here. And that’s why when this happens, they deserve it.”

City began the match as strong favourites but failed to register an attempt on target across the 90 minutes.

Moussa Djenepo scores from range to make it 2-0
Moussa Djenepo scores from range to make it 2-0 (David Davies/PA)

Battling underdogs Southampton will face Newcastle in their first League Cup semi-final since going on to finish runners-up in 2017.

“The best team won,” continued Guardiola. “They were better. We had a bad night and we didn’t play good.

“We didn’t perform well and to win games – I’m not talking titles – you have to deserve it.

“When I win something I want to deserve it and today was not the case, that’s why Southampton deserve to be in the semi-finals.

“Today was not even close to what we are.”

France Under-21s forward Mara swept home Lyanco’s cross in the 23rd minute to claim his first Southampton goal, before Djenepo swiftly doubled the advantage with a speculative effort from range which caught out City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Having begun his reign with four successive Premier League defeats, manager Nathan Jones felt the remarkable result answered some of his critics, including Havant & Waterlooville manager Paul Doswell, a Saints fan, who recently questioned his appointment.

“I’m really pleased with the performance,” said Jones. “I thought we were excellent as a team.

Julian Alvarez rues a missed chance
Julian Alvarez rues a missed chance (David Davies/PA)

“We were aggressive, we were organised, we went after the game, it wasn’t a smash and grab.

“I’m proud of the players and proud of the staff. I’ve had people calling me out, I’ve even had non-league managers calling me out saying I’m not good enough.

“It’s a proud moment for me. To be on the same level as him (Guardiola) is wonderful, it’s what I’ve worked very, very hard over my 33-year career to do.

“I’ve believed I’ve earned the right to be here. Whether people think I’m good enough or not doesn’t really affect me because I’ve been questioned at every level I’ve been at and I like to respond.

“It’s been tough but it’s what you’re paid for as a manager.”

