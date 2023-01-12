Flood warnings issued as heavy rain and 60 mph wind expected in parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flood warnings issued as heavy rain and 60 mph wind expected in parts of UK

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 12.03am
Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire has been hit by flooding following heavy rain (Brian Birchall/PA)
Heavy rain could swamp some homes and businesses and winds of up to 60 mph are expected in parts of the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 9pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday across much of South West England and Wales, and Herefordshire and Shropshire.

It said some higher ground areas may get 70-90 mm or more of rain, and that downpours could flood properties and cause power cuts.

Heavy rain could also cause delays or cancellations on public transport, and spray and flooding could lead to treacherous driving conditions and road closures, the forecaster added.

It warned that “very strong west or southwest winds are expected, producing gusts to 45 mph inland and 60 mph along some coasts and across high ground, with the peak in the winds most likely on Wednesday night”.

The Met Office urged people travelling on Wednesday night to “take a little extra time to make the journey a safe one” amid the “strong, gusty winds”.

Some communities may also be “cut off by flooded roads,” it added.

It comes as aerial photos on Wednesday showed heavy rain had left areas around Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, submerged in flood water.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “With all that wet weather coming in, there are concerns, particularly for those areas that have already seen so much rain across western England and Wales.

“The wettest weather is likely to see 60-80 mm falling across the Brecon Beacons and Exmoor.”

Winter weather Jan 11th 2023
A van stuck in flood waters near Tewkesbury Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Environment Agency has issued 35 flood warnings and 114 flood alerts for areas across England where flooding is expected or possible.

Natural Resources Wales has issued eight flooding warnings, along parts of The River Severn, River Vyrnwy and River Teme, and 38 flood alerts.

It comes after Newport City Council closed a footpath on Wednesday after part of it “collapsed into the River Ebbw”.

On Wednesday, Mark Garratt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Continued heavy rainfall across England means that minor localised surface water and river flooding is probable in parts of the Midlands and the South West of England today, with impacts potentially continuing throughout the week.

“With the ground already saturated, communities in these areas should check their flood risk.

“The Environment Agency is monitoring flood levels, operating flood gates and barriers at locations across the country, and ensuring debris screens are clear from blockages to ensure communities are better protected.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30 cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

The Met Office said further persistent rain will move in on Friday night and into Saturday, with the heaviest rain likely to be further north, including north Wales, northern England and Scotland.

