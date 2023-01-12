UAE names oil company chief to lead Cop28 climate talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UAE names oil company chief to lead Cop28 climate talks

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 8.15am
FILE – The Emirati Minister of State and the CEO of Abu Dhabi’s state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber talks at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
FILE – The Emirati Minister of State and the CEO of Abu Dhabi’s state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber talks at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

The United Arab Emirates has named a veteran technocrat with experience in both renewable energies and the oil business to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai.

Sultan al-Jaber is a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as chief executive of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, which pumps four million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to five million.

Those revenues fuel the ambitions of this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as the production of more of the heat-trapping carbon dioxide that the UN negotiations hope to limit.

But Mr al-Jaber also has experience in renewables. He led a once-ambitious project to have a 22 billion dollar (£18 billion) carless, carbon-neutral city on Abu Dhabi’s outskirts that later scaled back its ambitions after the global financial crisis that struck the Emirates hard, beginning in 2008.

Even today, he serves as the chairman of Masdar, a clean energy company that grew out of the project that now operates in more than 40 countries.

“Sultan al-Jaber has the credentials and background to lean into trends that are already on going,” said Ryan Bohl, a Texas-based analyst for a risk-intelligence firm called the RANE Network. “Him being an oil man, I don’t think that will be that big of a risk for him.”

The Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency made the announcement, and quoted al-Jaber as saying: “This will be a critical year in a critical decade for climate action. The UAE is approaching Cop28 next winter with a strong sense of responsibility and the highest possible level of ambition.

“We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach that delivers transformative progress for climate and for low-carbon economic growth.”

Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, said the nomination of an oil company executive posed “an unprecedented and alarming conflict of interest”.

“There can be no place for polluters at a climate conference, least of all presiding over a Cop,” he added.

Each year, the country hosting the UN negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties nominates a person to chair the talks – typically a veteran diplomat as the talks can be difficult to steer between competing nations and their interests.

The nominee’s position as Cop president is confirmed by delegates at the start of the talks, usually without objections.

The calibre of presidents has varied over the years. Observers widely saw Britain’s Alok Sharma as energetic and committed to achieving an ambitious result, but Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry was criticised by some participants for the chaotic and at times non-transparent way he presided over last year’s meeting.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Alok Sharma at Cop26 in Glasgow (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Mr al-Jaber’s planned role as president would see him firmly in the world’s spotlight for the first time. He is not a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling Al Nahyan family, but has become crucial in running the Emirates’ energy policies.

In its announcement, WAM said the Emirates had invested “more than 50 billion dollars (£41 billion) in renewable energy projects across 70 countries, with plans to invest a minimum of 50 billion more over the next decade”.

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, has invested 3.9 billion dollars (£3.2 billion) in renewable energy since 2018, according to New York-based research firm Global SWF. Masdar listed 14.3 billion dollars (£11.7 billion) in investments in a 2020 briefing.

But at the same time, Mubadala has invested 9.8 billion dollars (£8 billion) over the same period in oil and gas projects, Global SWF said.

Cop28 will be held at Dubai’s Expo City from November 30 to December 12.

