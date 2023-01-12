No chance in derby if we perform like that – Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No chance in derby if we perform like that – Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 9.03am Updated: January 12 2023, 10.13am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola endured a difficult evening on the south coast (David Davies/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola endured a difficult evening on the south coast (David Davies/PA)

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have no chance of derby glory against Manchester United if they repeat the dismal display which led to Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of struggling Southampton.

City failed to produce an attempt on target on Wednesday evening at St Mary’s as they slipped to a shock 2-0 quarter-final exit.

The Premier League champions return to action at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime and manager Guardiola knows a major improvement is required.

“Every game is different, different competition,” he said, looking ahead to the United game.

“But of course, if we perform in this way, we will not have a chance.

“We know exactly what we have to do to play better, so that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo condemned the eight-time League Cup winners to an unexpected loss on the south coast.

Substitute Erling Haaland could not prevent Manchester City's Carabao Cup exit
Substitute Erling Haaland could not prevent Manchester City's Carabao Cup exit (David Davies/PA)

City were toothless in attack and not even the second-half introductions of substitutes Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could spark a fightback.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan wasted the visitors’ best chance of a poor first-half performance which ultimately proved fatal to the club’s hopes of progression.

The Germany midfielder believes the disappointment can serve as “wake-up call at the right time” as City continue to chase down league leaders Arsenal.

“There’s no room for any mistakes, or for any poor performances,” Gundogan told his club’s website.

Moussa Djenepo, left, claimed Southampton's second goal
Moussa Djenepo, left, claimed Southampton’s second goal (David Davies/PA)

“Hopefully, if there is something good we can take out of this game, it was something like a wake-up call at the right time.

“Even though it is sad and disappointing to be out of this cup, hopefully, at the end, in a few weeks we can at least look back and take something good out of this game.”

Southampton manager Nathan Jones celebrated the greatest result of his short tenure.

The Welshman believes the victory, which set up a two-legged semi-final with Newcastle, provides optimism for the future as he turns his attention back to the top-flight relegation battle.

“City are one of the best sides in the world, with the most innovative manager of all time,” said Jones, who has suffered four successive league defeats ahead of Saturday’s visit to fellow strugglers Everton.

“We knew we had to be at our best but we showed from minute one to 96 and a half that we can be a very good Premier League side.

“I’m a born-again Christian so I believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and he gives me faith every day. You’ve just got to believe in what you do.”

Asked about facing the Magpies next, Jones said: “In the semi-finals, it’s going to be tough, tough, tough; it won’t be any tougher than playing Man City. It’s a good feeling.”

