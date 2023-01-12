Twitter says there is ‘no evidence’ data leak came from exploiting its systems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twitter says there is ‘no evidence’ data leak came from exploiting its systems

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 10.13am
Twitter has carried out an investigation following reports that a database had been posted online showing account details of users (PA)
Twitter says a list of usernames and passwords posted online by hackers was not obtained by exploiting vulnerabilities in the social media site’s security systems.

The company said it has carried out an investigation following reports earlier this month that a database had been posted online showing account details for more than 200 million Twitter users.

According to reports from security researchers and others, the usernames and email addresses in the leak were compiled from several other, earlier Twitter breaches dating back to a bug in Twitter’s systems created in 2021 and fixed in early 2022.

The bug meant that anyone who submitted an email address or phone number to Twitter’s systems would be told what account those details were linked to if any – a flaw that Twitter confirmed last summer had been exploited by hackers.

However, Twitter says its investigation into this latest dataset found that the information in the database “could not be correlated with the previously reported incident or any data originating from an exploitation of Twitter systems”.

“Therefore, based on information and intel analysed to investigate the issue, there is no evidence that the data being sold online was obtained by exploiting a vulnerability of Twitter systems,” the company said.

“The data is likely a collection of data already publicly available online through different sources.”

Twitter joined cybersecurity experts in urging users to protect their accounts by ensuring they use a strong password and two-factor authentication to prevent unauthorised log-ins.

“We also encourage Twitter users to remain extra vigilant when receiving any kind of communications over email, as threat actors may leverage the leaked information to create very effective phishing campaigns.

“Be wary of emails conveying a sense of urgency and emails requesting your private information, always double check that emails are coming from a legitimate Twitter source.”

In recent weeks, two Cabinet ministers have had their Twitter accounts hacked.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter in October (PA)

The latest incident comes as the social media giant continues to face questions over its general security and its wider future under the leadership of Elon Musk, who completed his takeover of the platform in October.

Although the bug linked to these data leaks occurred well before Mr Musk’s takeover, many experts have raised concerns about the number of staff now leaving Twitter and whether the platform is able to remain as secure with substantially reduced staff in place.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has said “the jury is out” on Mr Musk’s leadership, which has also seen Twitter allow banned accounts, including that of Donald Trump, return to the site, and loosen content moderation rules.

“Let’s see for the moment,” she told The News Agents podcast.

“But it’s not heading in the right direction. But he’s having a limited impact. So, let’s see.”

Late last year, Mr Musk pledged to stand aside as Twitter chief executive after users voted in an online poll for him to stand down.

However, the billionaire has not given any timeframe on that move, only saying he would hand over the day-to-day running of the site once he finds someone “foolish enough” to take on the role.

