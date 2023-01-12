Walrus detectives: public asked to count Arctic mammals in satellite images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Walrus detectives: public asked to count Arctic mammals in satellite images

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 11.49am Updated: January 12 2023, 1.37pm
A haul-out of Atlantic walrus rest on a spit in Svalbard, Norway (Emmanuel Rondeau/WWF UK/PA)
A haul-out of Atlantic walrus rest on a spit in Svalbard, Norway (Emmanuel Rondeau/WWF UK/PA)

People are being asked to become “walrus detectives” and search for the Arctic creatures in satellite images to help with their conservation.

Walruses, large marine mammals which live around the Arctic, are threatened by climate change, which is warming the region much faster than temperatures are rising globally and changing their habitat rapidly.

To try to help them, conservation charity WWF and the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) are asking the public to take part in their Walrus From Space project.

Thousands of walrus images collected in 2021 by space technology and intelligence company Maxar Technologies have been loaded into the citizen science platform.

Armchair wildlife watchers are being asked to examine the pictures and count walruses to help scientists build up population data on Atlantic and Laptev walruses – those living in Russia’s Laptev Sea.

A group of walruses hauled out on the shore
Walruses are social animals which haul out in large groups (Emmanuel Rondeau/WWF UK/PA)

The five-year project, being run with scientists from around the Arctic, aims to deliver a census using satellite imagery and explore what might happen to walruses in the context of rapid climate change.

The large, social animals, which collect in groups known as herds, huddles or haul-outs, need large areas of shallow water, with lots of shellfish to eat, and nearby spots to rest.

The counting phase of the Walrus From Space scheme is open from January 17 to February 7.

It comes after WWF and BAS science teams visited beaches where the marine mammals rest, in Svalbard in the Norwegian Arctic, to calibrate and validate satellite imagery counts of walruses on the ground.

They also saw how real the threat of climate change is for walruses in the region, which is warming faster than elsewhere in the Arctic and may be warming five to seven times faster than the global average, they said.

Two walruses in front of sea and mountains
Walruses are threatened by climate change, experts warn (Emmanuel Rondeau/WWF UK/PA)

Rod Downie, chief polar adviser for WWF UK, said: “Walrus are big, powerful animals but they are also increasingly vulnerable to the implications of the climate crisis as the sea ice is literally melting out from underneath them.

“What we are trying to do – with the help of members of the public – is better understand walrus, how they are being affected by the climate crisis now and how they might respond in a climate altered future.

“We are doing this to provide evidence to support the conservation of the species across its range.”

Hannah Cubaynes, BAS conservation scientist, said: “The Arctic is a vast and remote region, making it a difficult place for scientists to work, and we know that walrus can be very easily disturbed by human presence.

“So that is why we have teamed up with Maxar, a satellite imagery and data provider, to collect images of walrus haul-outs before loading them on to the company’s GeoHive platform.

“We are asking people at home to sign up to help us search for and later count walrus.

“But you don’t have to travel to the ends of the Earth – you can do it from the comfort of your own home.”

To find out more and take part in the count, people can visit wwf.org.uk/walrusfromspace

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks