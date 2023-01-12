Harry’s memoir expected to be biggest selling non-fiction book in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry’s memoir expected to be biggest selling non-fiction book in Ireland

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 1.35pm Updated: January 12 2023, 3.52pm
Copies of the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, titled Spare, on display (James Manning/PA)
Copies of the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, titled Spare, on display (James Manning/PA)

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, is expected to be the biggest selling non-fiction book published in Ireland in the last 20 years.

Harry’s controversial memoir looks set to break records in Ireland, after it sold more than 10,000 copies on its first day of publication.

Penguin Random House, which published the autobiography Spare on Tuesday, said it continues to sell strongly in all formats across Ireland.

While official figures will not be published until Tuesday, it looks set to beat the current record-holder, Paul O’Connell’s The Battle, which sold 17,800 in its first week during Christmas 2016.

“Sensational sales of over 10,000 copies of Spare by Prince Harry in Ireland yesterday,” Michael McLoughlin, publisher of Penguin Random House Ireland, tweeted.

“It’s going to be close, but it looks like the first week’s sales may beat the best single-week sales of every non fiction book published in Ireland over the past 20 years!”

Penguin Random House confirmed on Thursday that the English language edition of the memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication.

The publishing company reported their largest ever first-day sales total for any non-fiction book.

Susan Walsh, marketing manager at Dubray bookstores, said: “The new book by Prince Harry is performing very strongly in Dubray this week.

“In comparing the title to other international biographies, sales are set to be on par, or higher, than other milestone biographies such as Michelle Obama, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

“Harry Potter still holds the record for our largest first week’s sales but Spare has earned its place among the fastest selling non-fiction books in recent memory.”

