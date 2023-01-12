Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £8m investment scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Charlton Athletic footballer Richard Rufus jailed for £8m investment scam

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 1.44pm Updated: January 12 2023, 3.52pm
Ex-Charlton Athletic player Richard Rufus was tried at Southwark Crown Court
Ex-Charlton Athletic player Richard Rufus was tried at Southwark Crown Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

A former Premier League footballer who used the names of stars including Rio Ferdinand to entice investors has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years over an £8 million trading scam.

Ex-Charlton Athletic player Richard Rufus, 48, spent hundreds of thousands of pounds funding his own lifestyle after convincing friends and family into putting their money in a foreign currency exchange scheme.

He used his status as a former sportsman to give the impression he was wealthy and successful, when in reality he was failing to make a profit from the trading activities.

Richard Rufus during his days playing for Charlton Athletic
Richard Rufus during his days playing for Charlton Athletic

Rufus claimed he was an experienced foreign exchange broker but was in fact using his victims’ money to reimburse those who had paid in as part of a pyramid scheme.

Rufus, who made 288 appearances for Charlton after joining the club in 1993, told investors current and ex-footballers, including former England and Manchester United defender Ferdinand, 44, were already on board.

He claimed to one one victim that he only traded 5% of the capital investment, which meant 95% would have been retained safely – reducing the risk of incurring large losses.

Of the £15 million paid to accounts controlled by Rufus, investors received back a total of around £7.6 million.

Southwark Crown Court
Rufus was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court

As a result of the scheme – which ran from May 2007 to the end of 2010 – relationships and loyalties between friends had been shattered, with many suffering huge financial and mental health difficulties, City of London Police said.

Analysis of his finances showed Rufus spent some £300,000 on his own lifestyle – including payments for travel, car finance, restaurants and shopping.

Among the lies he told was that he did not need a licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as there was an exemption that permitted him to trade on behalf of friends and family.

But the FCA provided evidence in relation to the offence of carrying on a regulated activity without authorisation which helped prosecutors to refute Rufus’ claims.

Rufus was found guilty of four counts of fraud by false representation, money laundering and one count of carrying out a regulated activity without authorisation, following a four-week trial, police said.

He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday to seven-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Claire Sandford-Day, from the fraud operations team at the City of London Police, said Rufus “(made) it appear that he was leading a life of wealth as a result of his former career and investments”.

“Rufus deliberately deceived those who were close to him and those who trusted him to scam them out of substantial sums of money,” she said.

Roger Makanjuola, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Rufus acted in a selfish manner without any concern for his victims. He took advantage of his status as a professional athlete, a respected church member and he used the goodwill of his family and friends to scam them and associates out of millions of pounds by falsely claiming he was able to offer a low-risk investment in the Foreign Exchange Market.

“He claimed that he had been successful with his investment strategies previously, but the investments were fraught with risk and he lost his victims’ much-needed money.

“While making these huge losses, he put approximately £2 million into his personal accounts, allegedly for the purposes of investment but this was never transferred over to his trading account.

“We now commence confiscation proceedings to seek to recover his ill-gotten gains.”

