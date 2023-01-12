Russian forces press closer to key salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian forces press closer to key salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 1.57pm Updated: January 12 2023, 2.35pm
A Ukrainian soldier points at raising smoke on his position in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
A Ukrainian soldier points at raising smoke on his position in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Russia has said its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory.

Ukraine’s Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks that more than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the battle for Soledar over the past 24 hours.

“The Russians have literally marched on the bodies of their own soldiers, burning everything on their way,” he said while reporting that Russian forces had shelled a dozen towns and villages in the region in the past day.

Russia Ukraine War
Smoke rises after shelling of Soledar (Libkos/AP)

Russian forces are using mortars and rockets to bombard Soledar in an unrelenting assault, battling for a breakthrough after military setbacks have turned what the Kremlin hoped would be a fast victory into a grinding war of attrition that has dragged on for nearly 11 months.

“Civilians are trying to survive amid that bloodbath as the Russians are pressing their attacks,” Mr Kyrylenko said.

Soledar’s fall would be a prize for a Kremlin starved of good battlefield news in recent months, after losing the significant city of Kherson in December.

It would also offer Russian troops a springboard to conquer other areas of the eastern Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, particularly the strategic city of Bakhmut.

The Russian tactic in the assault on Soledar is to send one or two waves of soldiers, many from the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group, who take heavy casualties as they probe the defences, a Ukrainian officer near Soledar told the Associated Press.

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian army rocket launcher fires at Russian positions (Libkos/AP)

When Ukrainian troops suffer casualties and are exhausted, the Russians send in another wave of highly trained soldiers, paratroopers or special forces, to get a new foothold on the battlefield, said the Ukrainian source.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the “selfless and courageous action” of Russian troops, which he said is helping them to press forward in Soledar.

“Gigantic work has been done in Soledar,” he said.

But he stopped short of confirming a claim by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, who boasted about capturing Soledar on Wednesday.

“There is still a lot to be done and it’s too early to stop and rub our hands, the main work is still ahead,” Mr Peskov said.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian servicemen administer first aid to a wounded soldier in a shelter in Soledar (Roman Chop/AP)

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, said at a briefing on Thursday: “The enemy continues the assaults, but suffers significant losses and is not successful.”

Russia’s Defence Ministry made no mention of Soledar in its daily briefing on Thursday. The ministry announced on Wednesday that the country’s top military officer — the chief of the military’s General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov — had been put in charge of the military operation in Ukraine.

He replaces General Sergei Surovikin, who was demoted to deputy three months after he was installed in the job.

Ukrainian officials said the changes at the top of the Russian military showed that Moscow is not achieving what it had hoped.

“Personnel changes would not occur with such frequency if they were doing well,” Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said.

President Vladimir Putin with General Sergei Surovikin (Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool/Alamy Live News/PA)

Fighting is also continuing elsewhere in Ukraine.

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Thursday that two civilians had been killed and eight wounded in Russian attacks on Wednesday.

Citing data from regional officials, Mr Tymoshenko said one civilian died and five were wounded in the southern Kherson province, where shells hit a maternity hospital, private houses and apartment buildings, while one person was killed in Donetsk.

Two people were wounded in south-eastern Zaporizhzhia province, with another civilian sustaining injuries in south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk province.

