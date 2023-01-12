Reading terror attack families call for ‘full and fearless’ inquest into deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Reading terror attack families call for ‘full and fearless’ inquest into deaths

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 2.15pm
Family members of the three victims comfort each other after lighting candles during a vigil at Market Place, Reading, in memory of David Wails, Joseph Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong, who were killed in the Reading terror attack in Forbury Gardens in the town centre, shortly before 7pm on June 20 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Family members of the three victims comfort each other after lighting candles during a vigil at Market Place, Reading, in memory of David Wails, Joseph Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong, who were killed in the Reading terror attack in Forbury Gardens in the town centre, shortly before 7pm on June 20 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The families of the Reading terror attack victims have called for a “full and fearless” investigation into how their deaths could have been prevented as inquest proceedings got under way.

Khairi Saadallah shouted “Allahu akhbar” as he fatally stabbed friends James Furlong, 36, Dr David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, on June 20 2020 in the town’s Forbury Gardens.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday, Coroner Martyn Zeidman KC told the victims’ families he had visited the site where the attack took place and “reflected on some of the issues… by sitting in that park”.

Forbury Gardens incident
James Furlong, Dr David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett were all murdered in June 2020 (Family handout/PA)

Although a full inquest date was not set at the hearing, the families spoke of their relief that proceedings were under way after a “very painful two and a half years”.

Giving introductory remarks at the pre-inquest review hearing, the coroner said he wanted to “truly reflect right at the very beginning on the huge horror that has occurred.”

Mr Zeidman said he wanted to investigate “what state agencies knew about Saadallah” and the “risk he posed to the public” before the killings.

During the hearing, counsel for the families Peter Skelton KC told the court there were “clear systems involved that failed to protect the public… and decisions made that did not protect the public.”

Forbury Gardens incident
Reading terror attacker Khairi Saadallah was handed a whole-life order in January 2021 (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Three other people, Stephen Young, 51, Patrick Edwards, 29, and Nishit Nisudan, 34, were also injured before Saadallah threw away the eight-inch knife and ran off, pursued by an off-duty police officer.

In January 2021, the killer was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

Speaking after the hearing on Thursday, Gary Furlong, on behalf of the families of the victims, said: “It has been a long and very painful two and a half years and we are relieved that at long last the inquest process into the deaths of James, David and Joseph is under way.

“As family members we all want to know how the awful deaths of our loved ones could have happened and we trust the coroner to carry out a full and fearless investigation of the circumstances and events that led up to that day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks