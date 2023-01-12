Woman handed suspended sentence for hitting boy in face with paddle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman handed suspended sentence for hitting boy in face with paddle

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 3.19pm
The River Avon at Conham River Park (Ben Birchall/PA)
The River Avon at Conham River Park (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman who left a 12-year-old boy permanently scarred after hitting him in the forehead with a paddle has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Fay Johnson, 32, admitted a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm on Antwon Forrest, who was attacked while with friends at Conham River Park in Bristol on March 26 last year.

Bristol Crown Court heard Antwon was part of a group of up to 30 children at the park, while Johnson was paddleboarding on the river with three children.

Some of the children were throwing balls of mud and rocks at those passing on the river, with these hitting boats, canoes and paddleboards. There is no evidence Antwon did this, the court heard.

Ehsanul Oarith, prosecuting, said an “agitated and visibly angry” Johnson came to confront the group of children after her paddleboard was hit.

“She was at one point up against Antwon Forrest, they were both making comments towards each other,” Mr Oarith told the court.

“A witness saw them push each other, following which the defendant used the paddle in her hand to hit Antwon Forrest. There was a cut on his forehead. It was a 1cm-long cut which had to be glued closed.

“She had clearly lost it, she was very, very angry at the time.”

Avon and Somerset Police officers attended the scene after receiving a number of calls, including from Johnson, and arrested her. Johnson was later de-arrested and initially not prosecuted.

The force reviewed the case following a campaign by Antwon’s family. It was reclassified as racially motivated and Johnson was charged with assault.

Judge Edward Burgess, sentencing Johnson on Thursday, ruled the attack with the seven-foot-long paddle was not racially motivated.

Representing Johnson, who wept throughout the hearing, Emma Martin described her client as a devoted mother and stepmother who was “ashamed, desperately embarrassed and remorseful”.

Ms Martin said Johnson’s “protective maternal instinct spilt over into rage” after her daughter was hit by one of the rocks being thrown by some of the children.

“She realised they were throwing things not at her but they seemed to be directed at the children. One of those missiles hit her daughter,” she told the court.

The court heard Antwon “stood up to” Johnson as she shouted at the group.

“She was pushing him back, he then put both of his hands on her shoulders and pushed her back, she struck him with the paddle,” Ms Martin said.

The barrister stressed there were no racial undertones to the attack, adding that commentary on social media had not been based on facts.

In the aftermath of the incident, Johnson and her family received abuse including death threats. They have had to move house and she has changed jobs.

Judge Edward Burgess sentenced Johnson to four months in prison, suspended for six months.

“You struck him in the forehead with a very large paddle, causing a nasty injury which bled heavily at the time and has left a visible scar,” the judge told Johnson.

“Every time he looks in the mirror as he grows up, throughout his life, it will be a constant reminder of what you did to him.”

The judge added: “I am satisfied it was not in any way racially motivated. I accept this was an impulsive act of violence.”

He said the prison sentence of four months could be suspended given Johnson’s good character before the offence, her remorse, her personal circumstances and that she had “already suffered significantly”.

Johnson was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to Antwon, who is now aged 13.

Speaking outside court, Antwon’s grandmother Tania Palmer and aunt Antonia Forrest said they did not want Johnson to go to prison but were surprised the sentence had not been longer.

They expressed concern about the threats Johnson and her family had received, adding they were disappointed the case had not been dealt with sooner.

Miss Forrest, speaking about her nephew, said: “He was so traumatised. It has terrified him.”

Johnson, whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, did not comment as she left court.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks