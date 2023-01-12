Luke Donald eager to see how Ryder Cup contenders perform at inaugural Hero Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Donald eager to see how Ryder Cup contenders perform at inaugural Hero Cup

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 3.35pm
Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (left) hopes the Hero Cup will help him regain the trophy from USA captain Zach Johnson in Rome (Adam Davy/PA)
Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (left) hopes the Hero Cup will help him regain the trophy from USA captain Zach Johnson in Rome (Adam Davy/PA)

Europe captain Luke Donald hopes the inaugural Hero Cup will provide the ideal “stepping stone” towards regaining the Ryder Cup in September.

Donald is overseeing the event in Abu Dhabi along with playing captains Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, with two 10-man teams competing for Great Britain and Ireland and Europe in foursomes, fourballs and singles.

The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy, which was held eight times between 2000 and 2013 and gave captaincy experience to future Ryder Cup skippers Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Nick Faldo, Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjorn.

Following Henrik Stenson’s defection to LIV Golf which cost him the captaincy, Donald has been handed the daunting task of getting the Ryder Cup back in European hands following the record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to watching the guys play in that team, match-play aspect,” Donald said.

“This was extremely important to get an event like this back on the schedule to give us an opportunity to get these guys in a team and see how they perform in match play. And this is a great first stepping stone, building blocks, for hopefully getting a very successful Ryder Cup in Rome.

“This is my first opportunity to oversee a team event so it’s a nice way to work through some of the things. There will be some mistakes made this week and a lot of good things going on behind the scenes.

Luke Donald
Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (left) with USA captain Zach Johnson at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be around some guys that have a great potential to be in Rome, to get to know them better, and to see how they perform on the golf course.

“There’s nothing like when the gun guys off (seeing) how they perform. We don’t play a lot of match play in general, we don’t play a lot of foursomes, so just seeing how they react, testing out some possible partnerships that might stand the test of time and be in Rome.”

GB&I captain Fleetwood will lead from the front after deciding to join Shane Lowry in Friday’s opening fourballs match against Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters.

The English pair of Tyrrell Hatton and Jordan Smith will take on Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Frenchman Antoine Rozner in match two, with another all-English pair of Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace then up against France’s Victor Perez and Italy’s Guido Migliozzi.

Europe captain Molinari and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard face Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson and England’s Richard Mansell in match four, with the final contest seeing Ireland’s Seamus Power and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre up against Austria’s Sepp Straka and Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

“We have a great team but there are no easy matches,” Fleetwood said. “Europe’s a great team as well but I feel very confident in my guys, like we all do.”

Molinari, who partnered Fleetwood to four wins in the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris and also beat Phil Mickelson in the singles, added: “We’ve been saying all week there are two very talented teams and there will be some exciting golf played in the next few days.”

Editor's Picks