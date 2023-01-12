Flower trapped in amber for 34 million years is ‘extraordinary and beautiful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flower trapped in amber for 34 million years is ‘extraordinary and beautiful’

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 4.02pm Updated: January 12 2023, 4.33pm
The largest known flower fossil to be preserved in amber, thought to be at least 34 million years old, has been described by scientists as “extraordinary and beautiful” (Carola Radke/Museum fur Naturkunde/PA)

The largest known flower fossil to be preserved in amber, thought to be at least 34 million years old, has been described by scientists as “extraordinary and beautiful”.

Measuring nearly 3cm wide, the flower is about three times the size of other preserved blooms.

It comes from an evergreen plant originally called Stewartia Kowalewskii and was discovered in the Baltic forests of northern Europe.

The experts said their work, published in the journal Scientific Reports, gives a valuable insight into past life and climate as well as the evolution of forests.

Dr Eva-Maria Sadowski, of the Museum fur Naturkunde in Berlin and first author on the study, said: “Our new findings about this extraordinary and beautiful flower inclusion are additional puzzle pieces that allow us to decipher the flora of the Baltic amber forest and to understand the climate of the past.

“This new knowledge helps us to gain deeper insights into the forests of Earth’s history and to understand their evolution in time and space.”

The Baltic region is home to the largest known deposit of amber, called Baltic amber, produced sometime during the Eocene epoch 56 to 33.9 million years ago.

These forests produced more than 100,000 tonnes of amber, it is estimated.

Dr Sadowski and her colleague Christa-Charlotte Hofmann, of the University of Vienna, reanalysed the flower, which was first described and named in 1872.

They believe it was enclosed in amber somewhere between 38 to 34 million years ago.

Being trapped in amber allowed the bloom to act like a time capsule – with its petals, stem and pollen preserved in detail.

Pollen grains encased in amber were released by the stamen – the flower’s male reproductive part.

Dr Sadowski said: “It is very exceptional to find such a large flower in amber, with the stamens at the perfect point of being just open to release their pollen while the flower was retained by resin.”

Fossil flower from the Baltic amber
Pollen grains encased in amber were released by the stamen – the flower’s male reproductive part (Carola Radke/Museum fur Naturkunde/PA)

The authors extracted pollen from the sample and examined it under an electron microscope.

Analysis suggests the flower is closely related to a class of Asian plants known as Symplocos.

Based on this, the researchers have proposed a new name for the flower – Symplocos Kowalewskii, as opposed to Stewartia, a genus belonging to the tea family.

They said this is the first fossil record of a Symplocos plant in the Baltic amber.

But, they added, there is evidence the forest was home to numerous plant species with modern relatives in East and South East Asia.

This is because during that time, the climate in Europe was warmer and rainfall was more common, which allowed members of the beech family, such as chinkapin, and conifers, such as the Japanese cedar, to thrive.

Together they formed a diverse ecosystem composed of coastal swamps, mires and mixed forest, the researchers said.

