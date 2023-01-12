Forestry workers in race to plant 3.5m trees before spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forestry workers in race to plant 3.5m trees before spring

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 4.24pm
An experienced worker can plant 2,000 trees a day (Mark Pinder/Forestry England/PA)
An experienced worker can plant 2,000 trees a day (Mark Pinder/Forestry England/PA)

Forestry workers across northern England are in a race against time to plant 3.5 million trees by hand before spring gets under way.

The project is part of Forestry England’s latest planting programme to replenish tree stocks, bolster broadleaf cover and encourage biodiversity.

England’s biggest woodland, the 63,000 hectare Kielder Forest in Northumberland, is the site of most of the project, with three million seedlings planted.

Hand-planting is said to give trees the best start in life (Mark Pinder/Forestry England/PA)

It will have around 50 species, with almost a third of them being broadleaf varieties such as oak, birch and rowan.

The remainder will be conifers like Sitka spruce which is the main crop of the UK’s timber industry.

They will be planted in around 1,200 hectares – the size of 1,700 football fields.

While much of the industry is mechanised, hand-planting is said to give trees the best start in life and an experienced worker can plant 2,000 trees a day in good conditions.

And the clock is ticking, as the young trees will become stressed if they are not planted before April when temperatures rise.

Climate change has meant experts source seeds from lower latitudes and milder climates so they are used to warmer temperatures.

And milder springs have brought forward the planting season.

Richard Cooper from Forestry England said: “Restocking is a huge effort packed into a small amount of time.

“But it gives us a chance to shape the forest for the next 50 years.

“When restocking sites, we leave at least quarter of the land either as open habitat, plant with alternative conifers other than Sitka spruce or with native species.

“Kielder Forest alone produces about 25% of all the timber grown in England so it’s a key asset, but it’s also become a huge haven for wildlife.

“In places, species selection is very much influenced by the presence of wildlife like red squirrels.”

Kevin May, forest management director, said: “This annual cycle of harvesting and planting ensures we contribute to the UK’s massive demand for timber and wood products.

“But it also supports the ongoing evolution of the nation’s forests to ensure their relevance to climate change, biodiversity decline and health and well-being.”

Areas cleared by Storm Arwen’s devastating winds in November 2012 will not be restocked yet, as experts say it is best to leave them as they are for 18 months at least.

Some fallen trees will be left to provide habitats for insects and fungi.

