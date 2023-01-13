Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, dies aged 54

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to hospital earlier that day, her mother said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla had confirmed that Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10.37am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department.

Property records indicate Lisa Marie was a resident at that address.