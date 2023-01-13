Dan Evans would back return to old Davis Cup format after Kosmos deal ends early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Evans would back return to old Davis Cup format after Kosmos deal ends early

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 7.32am
Dan Evans playing in Davis Cup for Great Britain in Glasgow in September (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dan Evans playing in Davis Cup for Great Britain in Glasgow in September (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dan Evans would like to see Davis Cup ties revert to the old home-and-away format following the collapse of the International Tennis Federation’s long-term deal with Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group.

The ITF controversially partnered with the former Barcelona and Spain footballer in 2018 to revamp the historic competition, with Kosmos promising to invest three billion US dollars in the sport over 25 years.

It seemed hugely unlikely at the time that the competition would generate the sort of income to support such an investment and so it has proved.

British number two Evans reacted to the news with typical candour, saying: “It is disappointing that they can’t keep filling our pockets. It was a matter of time, wasn’t it? We were getting paid a little too much for not a lot, I guess.”

Kosmos largely scrapped the home-and-away format in favour of a World Cup style event, with 18 teams contesting the inaugural finals week in Madrid in 2019.

It was not a disaster but ties not involving Spain were marred by low attendances and fans and players bemoaned the loss of the sort of atmospheres that were the competition’s biggest strength.

The format has been tweaked over the past two years after the 2020 edition was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with this year’s tournament featuring a group stage held across four cities including Glasgow in September before a final eight showdown in Malaga in November.

The ITF has committed to keeping the same format for this year but the future direction of the competition is now clouded in uncertainty.

One of the criticisms of the old format was top players were no longer prepared to commit several weeks across the year to Davis Cup but Evans believes reverting back could prove a success.

“The younger generation, I think they are pumped to win the Davis Cup,” he said. “We changed it when I don’t think it necessarily needed the whole format changing.

“Davis Cup is about the fans. It’s not about the players, in my opinion. If you’ve got home and away, I think you’re still getting a good crowd. Glasgow was tough for the other matches (not involving Britain). It doesn’t look good for the tournament.”

The ITF tried to put a positive spin on the news, saying in a statement: “The ITF negotiated a strong deal for tennis in 2018. The partnership increased participation, prize money and interest in Davis Cup and produced funding to support the global development of our sport.”

The qualifying round does still feature home-and-away ties and Evans is set to be part of the British team that heads to Bogota to take on Colombia immediately after the Australian Open.

The outspoken 32-year-old previously indicated he was considering not playing in future ties after criticising captain Leon Smith for not picking him for doubles in Glasgow.

But he has had a change of heart, saying: “Playing with the Union Jack on your chest doesn’t happen very often and sooner or later you won’t be good enough to be in the team. So I think every chance I get now I’ll put myself forward to play.

“Although it is in Colombia miles away, it’s terrible travel, not a great spot, I think that’s when you stand up and be counted for your country.”

Evans’ comments regarding doubles selection did not go down well but he insisted there was no need for clear-the-air talks with Smith, saying: “He asked me if I would play and I said yeah. That was it.

Tim Henman (left) and Katie Swan
Tim Henman, pictured with Katie Swan, was praised for his captaincy at the United Cup (Mark Baker/AP)

“That was my opinion on the matter. I know in this world now it’s hard to tell the truth but I was brought up to tell the truth and speak your opinion and I won’t change that.”

Intriguingly, Evans called for Tim Henman, who earned plaudits for his captaincy at the recent United Cup, to be brought more into the British tennis fold.

While acknowledging the former world number four’s services would come at a price, he said: “(I don’t know) if that question has been asked or not by the federation. But, if it has not, it is staggering.

“These guys, the ex-players, need to be kept in the game, the very good ones anyway. He was popular, he was great, he really helped.”

Evans, who hopes he has put a recent illness behind him, will play Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Editor's Picks