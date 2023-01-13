Designer Thom Browne emerges victorious over Adidas in court battle of stripes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Designer Thom Browne emerges victorious over Adidas in court battle of stripes

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 8.45am Updated: January 13 2023, 9.06am
Fashion designer Thom Browne leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after a jury decided he did not infringe the trademark of sportswear giant Adidas (Larry Neumeister/AP)
Fashion designer Thom Browne leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after a jury decided he did not infringe the trademark of sportswear giant Adidas (Larry Neumeister/AP)

Fashion designer Thom Browne has emerged from a New York court victorious over sportswear giant Adidas in a battle over signature stripes.

Mr Browne told The Associated Press that he hopes the preservation of his striped designs on luxury athletic clothing and accessories inspires others whose work is challenged by larger clothing producers.

“It was important to fight and tell my story,” Mr Browne told The Associated Press after a Manhattan Federal Court jury sided with him.

Adidas had claimed that the striped designs used by Thom Browne Inc were too similar to its own three stripes.

Fashion designer Thom Browne, second from right, arriving at Manhattan federal court in New York
Fashion designer Thom Browne, second from right, arriving at Manhattan Federal Court in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

“And I think it’s more important and bigger than me, because I think I was fighting for every designer that creates something and has a bigger company come after them later,” Mr Browne said.

Adidas indicated in a statement that its fight might go on.

“We are disappointed with the verdict and will continue to vigilantly enforce our intellectual property, including filing any appropriate appeals,” Rich Efrus, an Adidas spokesperson, wrote in an email.

Mr Browne, a highly creative designer known for his theatrical runway shows, began selling clothing in 2001 at a boutique in Manhattan’s West Village.

He has since become hugely successful, especially after a 2018 deal with luxury brand Zegna.

His company is now featured in more than 300 locations worldwide, including Tokyo, London, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and Milan.

Adidas sued Mr Browne in June 2021, saying his “Four-Bar Signature” – along with other products featuring parallel stripes on activewear including T-shirts, tracksuit bottoms and hoodies – infringed on its own well-known trademark.

The two-week trial concluded when the eight-person jury returned its verdict in less than two hours.

Fashion designer Thom Browne is seen wearing socks with four stripes outside Manhattan federal court in New York
Thom Browne wearing socks with four stripes outside Manhattan Federal Court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Mr Browne’s supporters erupted in joy before US District Judge Jed Rakoff scolded them for violating courtroom decorum.

Supporters later spilled into the hallway, some celebrating with hugs and tears.

The dispute goes back 15 years.

In 2007, Adidas complained that Mr Browne was using a three-stripe design too similar to theirs on a jacket.

Mr Browne agreed to stop using it and shifted to a four-stripe design.

For years, Adidas did not argue with that – but as Mr Browne became more prominent after the 2018 sale, he began expanding further into activewear and the sportswear giant took notice.

Adidas argued in its lawsuit that Mr Browne’s stripes could confuse customers.

Mr Browne, in turn, has argued that the two companies are not direct competitors and do not serve the same market.

Clothes by fashion designer Thom Browne are taken into Manhattan federal court in New York
Clothes by fashion designer Thom Browne are taken into Manhattan Federal Court (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

A pair of women’s compression tights on Mr Browne’s website costs 725 dollars (£590), for example.

A pair of Adidas leggings is well under 100 dollars (£80) on that company’s site.

Jeff Trexler, a faculty member at the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School, said the trademark landscape has become more nuanced in a shifting marketplace where companies expand regularly into new categories – in both content and price – and collaborate on special lines with others.

More and more, he said, companies are not staying in the lanes they began in, whether it is fashion or soft drinks.

“It’s like in Ghostbusters where you know if you cross the streams, everything will blow up,” Mr Trexler said.

As long as Mr Browne put the stripes “on a man’s sport coat and his narrow luxury goods, maybe the occasional pair of sweat pants”, Mr Trexler said, there was not a crossing of the streams.

But as he expanded more into activewear, the streams crossed.

Mr Browne himself gave evidence during the trial, noting the importance of sport in his life and how it carried through to his career.

Fashion designer Thom Browne waits outside Manhattan Federal Court in New York
Thom Browne outside court in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The former competitive swimmer said outside the court that he grew up playing tennis and others in his large family enjoyed basketball, baseball and football.

“So it’s very authentic to who I am as a person,” he said.

“It’s something that inspires me every day in regards to what I do.”

Mr Browne said he counts many professional athletes among his friends and customers and considers them a “huge inspiration”.

Mr Trexler noted that Mr Browne’s lawyers had successfully convinced jurors that Mr Browne was an underdog.

“In short, Thom Browne’s counsel got the jury to see this case as The People vs The Corporation, and populism won,” he said after the verdict.

Mr Browne said he hopes the court fight was his last.

“I just want to design collections and I don’t want to ever be in a courtroom ever again,” he said.

Editor's Picks