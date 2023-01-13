Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 9.23am Updated: January 13 2023, 2.30pm
Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzers Msta fire on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzers Msta fire on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.

The fighting for the salt mining town of Soledar and the nearby city of Bakhmut has highlighted a bitter rift between the Russian Defence Ministry leadership and Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire whose private military force known as the Wagner Group has played an increasingly visible role in Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s shake-up of the military brass this week was seen as a bid to show that the Defence Ministry still has his support and is in charge as the troubled conflict nears the 11-month mark.

Prigozhin rushed on Wednesday to declare that his mercenary force had captured Soledar, arguing that the prize was won exclusively by Wagner.

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin (AP)

The Defence Ministry waited until Friday to announce its capture, saying without mentioning Wagner that it became possible thanks to air and artillery strikes and airborne forces’ manoeuvres. A Ukrainian army spokesman denied that, saying the country’s troops were still in Soledar.

Prigozhin fired back at the Defence Ministry, saying “they are constantly trying to steal Wagner’s victory”.

The Defence Ministry has challenged that characterisation – describing action by airborne troops and other forces in the battle – and claimed credit for taking the town on Friday. A Ukrainian army spokesman denied that, saying fighting in Soledar continued.

The 61-year-old Prigozhin, who was known as “Putin’s chef” for his lucrative catering contracts and was indicted in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, has expanded his assets to include Wagner, as well as mining and other spheres.

He has scathingly criticised the military brass for blunders in Ukraine, saying Wagner was more efficient than regular troops.

He has found a powerful ally in Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has deployed elite troops from his southern Russian region to fight in Ukraine and also assailed the military leadership and the Kremlin for being too soft and indecisive.

While both have pledged loyalty to Mr Putin, their public attacks on his top generals openly challenged the Kremlin’s monopoly on such criticism, something that Russia’s tightly controlled political system had not seen before.

In the reshuffle announced on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said the head of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, was named the new chief of Russian forces in Ukraine, while the former top commander there, General Sergei Surovikin, was demoted to Gen Gerasimov’s deputy after only three months on the job.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and General Valery Gerasimov
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and General Valery Gerasimov (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Washington-based Institute of the Study of War saw the reshuffle as an attempt by the Kremlin to “reassert the primacy of the Russian Ministry of Defence in an internal Russian power struggle”, weaken the influence of its foes, and send a signal to Prigozhin and others to reduce their criticism.

Prigozhin and Kadyrov have repeatedly criticised Gen Gerasimov, the main architect of the Russian operation in Ukraine, and held him responsible for military defeats while praising Gen Surovikin.

Russian troops were forced to retreat from Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital in the opening weeks of the war.

In the autumn, they hastily pulled back from the north-eastern Kharkiv region and the southern city of Kherson under the brunt of a swift Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Gen Surovikin directed the retreat from Kherson, the only regional centre captured by Russia, and was credited for shoring up command and increasing discipline in the ranks.

But a Ukrainian missile strike on January 1 in the eastern town of Makiivka killed scores of Russian troops and tainted his image.

Political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya observed that Gen Gerasimov’s appointment marked yet another attempt by Mr Putin to resolve his military problems by shaking up the brass.

“He is trying to reshuffle the pieces and is therefore giving chances to those who he finds persuasive,” she wrote.

Chechnya’s regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov
Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“But in reality, the problem is not with the people, but with the tasks at hand.”

Ms Stanovaya argued that Gen Gerasimov could have asked for “carte blanche in the heat of verbal battles against the background of some very tense discussions”.

For Mr Putin, “this is manoeuvring, a tug-of-war between Surovikin (and sympathisers like Prigozhin) and Gerasimov”, she added.

Gen Gerasimov, who began his military career as a Soviet army tank officer in the 1970s, has been chief of the General Staff since 2012 and was seen at the start of the conflict in February sitting next to defence minister Sergei Shoigu at a very long table with Mr Putin.

His appointment to directly lead the forces in Ukraine drew stinging comments from some Russian hawks.

Viktor Alksnis, a retired Soviet air force colonel who spearheaded botched attempts to preserve the USSR in 1991, noted that Gen Gerasimov had overseen the action in Ukraine even before his appointment.

“This decision reflects the understanding by our political and military leadership that the special military operation has failed and none of its goals has been fulfilled in nearly a year of fighting,” Mr Alksnis wrote on his messaging app channel.

A Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzer Msta fires on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine
A Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzer Msta fires on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

“Replacing Surovikin with Gerasimov will change nothing.”

Mark Galeotti, who specialises in Russian military and security affairs at University College, London, said the appointment handed Gen Gerasimov “the most poisoned of chalices” as he now will bear direct responsibility for any more setbacks.

“Gerasimov is hanging by a thread,” Mr Galeotti said in a commentary on Twitter.

“He needs some kind of win, or a career ends in ignominy. This may well suggest some kinds of escalation.”

Mr Galeotti also warned that frequent reshuffling of Russia’s generals could erode allegiance in the officer corps.

“If you keep appointing, rotating, burning your (relative) stars, setting unrealistic expectations, arbitrarily demoting them, that’s not going to win loyalty,” he said.

Prigozhin, meanwhile, has taken advantage of military setbacks in Ukraine to expand his clout by making the Wagner Group a pivotal element of the Russian fighting force, augmenting the regular army that has suffered a heavy attrition.

Smoke billows during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Smoke billows during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Libkos/AP)

Ukrainian officials alleged Wagner contractors were suffering massive losses in the fighting in Soledar and Bakhmut, advancing “on the bodies of their own comrades”.

Once convicted of assault and robbery, for which he served time in prison, Prigozhin in recent months went on a tour of Russia’s sprawling network of penal colonies to recruit inmates to join Wagner’s forces to fight in Ukraine in exchange for pardons.

He recently released a video showing about 20 convicts allowed to leave the ranks of fighters after half a year on the front line, while also making clear that anyone breaking ranks will face brutal punishment.

Footage posted in the autumn showed a Wagner contractor being beaten to death with a sledgehammer after allegedly defecting to the Ukrainian side.

Despite public outrage and demands to investigate the incident, authorities have turned a blind eye to it.

Observers have warned that by giving Prigozhin a free hand to run Wagner as a private army governed by medieval-style rules, the government has effectively planted dangerous seeds of possible upheaval.

“In the end, there is chaos and the expansion of violence – extrajudicial and illegal,” predicted Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst with the Carnegie Endowment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
2
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
3
Some Broughty Ferry residents like Mary Wiseman would like to see Brook Street pedestrianised. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
4
Alan Scott arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest sentencing
Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans
5
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
6
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding
7
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Sonny Mone was killed in Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their…
9
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
10
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms

More from The Courier

The Diageo Leven bottling facility.
Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'…
John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Female student talking a photograph of the notice board in high school. Girl taking a picture of exam timetable with her mobile phone in school.; Shutterstock ID 1716664462; purchase_order: ; job:
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.
National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show

Editor's Picks