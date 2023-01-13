Coffee donated to NHS workers as doctor praises ‘little signs of support’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Coffee donated to NHS workers as doctor praises ‘little signs of support’

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 9.45am
EveryDoctor has organised more than 1,500 bags of coffee to go to NHS staff for free (PA)
EveryDoctor has organised more than 1,500 bags of coffee to go to NHS staff for free (PA)

A doctor helping to lead an initiative in which people donate coffee to NHS workers has said she hopes staff feel they are “receiving little signs of support” amid ongoing strikes and pressure.

Dr Julia Patterson, 37, is one of three directors at the non-profit campaign EveryDoctor, a group started by a team of doctors in 2019 to lobby the Government for political change that will provide adequate support, conditions, and a sustainable working system for doctors and NHS staff.

After partnering with Leeds-based speciality coffee company Echelon Coffee Roasters and appealing on social media, EveryDoctor has organised more than 1,500 orders of coffee to be sent to NHS staff after members of the public and colleagues stepped up to “show a sign of support”.

“The feedback we’re getting from NHS staff members is that at a very difficult time, gestures like this do make a big difference,” Dr Patterson told the PA news agency.

“My feeling was that if we could do even just a small thing to show people that they are appreciated and that people are in awe of the things that they’re doing for others, then it might make a difference.

“I think if I was in this situation, I would feel like someone, somewhere had my back, and this can be really touching.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has been urged by unions to address the “workforce crisis” consuming the NHS, with new statistics released on Thursday showing that A&E waits are the worst on record, as thousands of nurses and ambulance workers strike in a dispute with the Government over pay.

Dr Patterson, a former psychiatric doctor, worked in the NHS for eight years but left in 2018.

She said that with buying a coffee, a small donation is also made to EveryDoctor, which operates democratically with a membership scheme comprising about 1,200 doctors and 1,000 members of the public.

Dr Julia Patterson
Dr Julia Patterson said it was ‘touching’ to see how many orders of coffee came through (PA)

You can send three types of coffee, a solidarity, support, or revive coffee, as the initiative forms part of EveryDoctor’s wider campaign called Revive the NHS.

“We’re hoping to keep this going all winter, to keep people feeling like they’re receiving these little signs of support,” Dr Patterson said.

“(And) a really lovely thing that has happened – we expected NHS staff members to order a bag for themselves, but what we’ve been hearing from the staff members is messages like, ‘Do you think I could order a bag for my nurse colleague or for the ward manager who’s doing such a great job at the moment?’”

“It’s horrible, actually, to see what people are going through, and yet, the resilience from staff members which has been demonstrated is absolutely extraordinary.

“There’s also a situation where, across the public sector, lots of workers are striking or considering striking at the moment, and some of the media messaging that is coming out about NHS workers isn’t very sympathetic to the conditions they’re working within at the moment.”

Dr Patterson said “things are worse in the NHS now than they have ever been”.

EveryDoctor
The coffee can be donated through EveryDoctor’s website (EveryDoctor)

She believes a lot of staff might feel as though they are not supported through “some of the stuff they’re reading in the papers”.

“The reason we decided to do this is because throughout the pandemic, we had a texting network between lots of doctors where we were checking in with (them) to find out if they were OK, because some people weren’t OK.

“I’m very aware that people who are under high pressure can often look like they’re coping, and cope for a long, long time, and then suddenly they stop coping because it all becomes too much because the stress is really, really high.

“The NHS is an enormous employer, there are hundreds of thousands of staff who probably like coffee, and if we can get a bag of coffee to tens of thousands of people, that will be a fantastic thing, to make people’s day a little brighter.”

To find out more about the work of EveryDoctor, go to: www.everydoctor.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
2
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
3
Some Broughty Ferry residents like Mary Wiseman would like to see Brook Street pedestrianised. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
4
Alan Scott arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest sentencing
Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans
5
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
6
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding
7
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Sonny Mone was killed in Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their…
9
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
10
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms

More from The Courier

The Diageo Leven bottling facility.
Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'…
John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Female student talking a photograph of the notice board in high school. Girl taking a picture of exam timetable with her mobile phone in school.; Shutterstock ID 1716664462; purchase_order: ; job:
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.
National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show

Editor's Picks