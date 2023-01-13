Europe take early lead over Great Britain and Ireland in Hero Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Europe take early lead over Great Britain and Ireland in Hero Cup

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 2.17pm
Robert MacIntyre (pictured) and Seamus Power were GB&I’s only winners on day one of the Hero Cup (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Continental Europe secured a 3-2 lead after the opening day of the Hero Cup as course form failed to pay dividends for Great Britain and Ireland.

GB&I captain Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton have all tasted victory at Abu Dhabi Golf Club before but failed to contribute a point for the pre-event favourites.

Fleetwood and Lowry fought back from three down with nine holes to play against Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters before Noren’s birdie on the par-five 18th sealed a narrow win, while Hatton and Jordan Smith also lost on the last to Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner.

The only win for Fleetwood’s side came from Robert MacIntyre and Seamus Power, who were 10 under par in beating Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk 4&3, with the day’s other two fourball matches both halved.

Matt Wallace and Callum Shinkwin halved with Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi thanks to Wallace’s birdie on the 18th, while Richard Mansell also birdied the last to ensure he and Ewen Ferguson halved with Europe captain Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Hojgaard.

“I think it was a good team performance on the first day,” said Fleetwood, whose side trailed in four of the five matches at one stage.

“I think in the end, to get out of that session 3-2 we’ll definitely go back to our team rooms feeling the better. I just said to the guys I trust them to get something out of it at the last and be very tough coming down that last hole.

“I think it was very close, and there’s a long way to go but happy that we all got our first competitive round of the year out of the way. I think we’ve established what this team competition is really about, and I think to get the adrenaline flowing down those last holes was great.”

Tommy Fleetwood
GB&I captain Tommy Fleetwood plays a bunker shot on the second hole during day one of the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Molinari, who partnered Fleetwood to four wins in the 2018 Ryder Cup and also beat Phil Mickelson in the singles for a perfect 5-0 record, said: “I’m really, really happy and proud of how we started today. My guys did amazing.

“Obviously it’s a long way to go but it’s always nice winning a day, winning a session. The challenge tomorrow is two sessions so you need to be mentally ready for that.”

All 20 players will contest each session with two sets of five foursomes matches scheduled for Saturday and 10 singles matches on Sunday.

Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is overseeing the event, which effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy. That was held eight times between 2000 and 2013 and gave captaincy experience to future Ryder Cup skippers Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Nick Faldo, Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjorn.

