Actor Ezra Miller handed fine and probation after home break-in

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 3.46pm
Actor Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbour’s home in Vermont.

The incident was one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behaviour last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England.

Miller, who appeared in several Justice League movies and stars in the upcoming film The Flash, agreed that by entering the plea and abiding by the conditions, they would avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanour charge of unlawful trespass, a 500 dollars fine and a court fee, a year of probation, and conditions including continued mental health treatment.

Two other charges were dropped, including a burglary count that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison, but Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the charge could be refiled if they fail to abide by the details of probation.

During the nearly 30-minute hearing in Bennington, Miller, 30, answered the judge’s questions but declined to make a statement.

However, after the hearing, Miller’s attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, sent a statement on the actor’s behalf.

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” the statement said.

Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing alcohol from a neighbour’s home in Vermont. State police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year-and-a-half ago in Stamford, where Miller also had a home, according to the police affidavit.

Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

