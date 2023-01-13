Ex-boss of homelessness charity ‘spent thousands on luxury travel and meals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Ex-boss of homelessness charity ‘spent thousands on luxury travel and meals’

By Press Association
January 13 2023
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The former boss of a homelessness charity spent thousands of pounds of its money on luxury travel, meals and watches, an investigation has found

Lee Dribben, former chief executive of the Ashley Foundation, also used charity funds to buy a surveillance system, according to an inquiry by the Charity Commission.

The regulator said it had found evidence of “serious financial mismanagement” and that charity funds were used to benefit Mr Dribben and former trustees.

The charity, registered in 1997, operates hostels and flats for homeless people in Blackburn, Blackpool and Sunderland.

The Charity Commission investigation, which started looking into the charity in August 2019, found Mr Dribben spent more than £3,000 on a three-night trip to London, with first class travel and meals at Le Caprice and the Wolseley Hotel in Mayfair.

Charity funds were also inappropriately spent on Apple watches, flat screen televisions, a hairdryer and silk sheets, the regulator said, which Mr Dribben claimed were gifts “for people we thought would be of help to us in the future”.

He also bought a Spymaster tracking system, which the inquiry was told was used to monitor people during contract negotiations with the charity.

The Charity Commission said this was inappropriate and that “covert activity is unacceptable” for a charity.

The investigation also found that thousands of pounds of charity funds were spent on the repair and upkeep of personal properties belonging to Mr Dribben and his son Ashley, a former trustee.

Another former trustee, David Kam, signed blank cheques to be drawn on the charity’s bank account, meaning he could not be certain how much would be paid or to who, the regulator said.

It said former trustees sold several of the charity’s properties housing vulnerable homeless people before entering into “highly disadvantageous agreements” with a third party to manage these properties.

The regulator said current trustees have taken action, such as reacquiring the sold properties, and it is satisfied that appropriate controls are in place.

It disqualified Lee and Ashley Dribben from charity trusteeships and senior management for 15 years, and Mr Kam, a former chairman of the charity, for 10 years.

Amy Spiller, head of investigations at the Charity Commission, said: “Our investigation found that the former trustees and CEO misused this charity and received significant unauthorised personal benefit from funds intended to help vulnerable homeless people.

“Trustees must use their charity’s funds to further the charity’s purposes and ensure there are robust financial controls in place to stop the abuse of these funds.

“I commend the current board of trustees for identifying the serious wrongdoing and initiating action to put the charity’s house in order.

“I hope that their work, and our intervention, means the charity is now able to deliver on its charitable purposes to help the homeless across Blackpool, Sunderland and Blackburn.”

Lisa Edwards, chairwoman of trustees of the Ashley Foundation, thanked the commission for its “thorough investigation” and for recognising the “diligent work” of current trustees to ensure the charity’s future.

The regulator started investigating after she and the current chief executive raised concerns.

Ms Edwards said: “The findings of the investigation are deeply distressing, but are, sadly, as we suspected. This is why we took our concerns to both the Charity Commission and Lancashire Police three years ago.

“We would like to make it clear the trustees and former CEO referred to in the commission’s inquiry report are no longer, in any way, connected to the Ashley Foundation.”

She said it had been a “difficult period” but the charity is looking forward to continuing providing services for homeless people.

In a statement, Ashley Dribben said: “I am extremely disappointed by the Charity Commission’s report, of which they have taken three years to conclude and publish.

“In relation to the property sales, it was documented that I was acting in my professional capacity.

“The buildings were independently valued at £885,000 and I brought an offer for £4 million.

“It was documented that I would be paid a fee by the buyer, and therefore I withdrew from voting on the matter.

“In relation to my father, my parents founded this charity over 20 years ago and I am incredibly proud of the work they did.

“They housed and supported thousands of people in that time, and my father left TAF with over £4 million in the bank.”

He also claimed: “Last year, TAF paid my father a settlement for wrongful dismissal.”

