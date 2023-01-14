Man, 46, arrested in connection with Natalie McNally murder released on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man, 46, arrested in connection with Natalie McNally murder released on bail

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 12.05am
A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally has been released on bail(Family handout/PA)
A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally has been released on bail(Family handout/PA)

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally has been released on bail.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said their investigation into the 32-year-old’s death is still ongoing.

The man was earlier arrested in south Belfast and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.

Police have previously made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also 32, has also been released on police bail for further inquiries.

Last week, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and she had been comfortable allowing them into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

Last Friday officers searched a number of areas close to Ms McNally’s home. They also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area.

Natalie McNally death
Natalie McNally’s brother Declan (Liam McBurney/PA)

At the weekend officers revisited the murder scene in a bid to encourage anyone with information to come forward and also seized a car in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

Detectives said they have carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized more than 3,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Video footage was released as police attempted to identify a man seen arriving and leaving the street where Ms McNally lived on the evening she was killed.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information.

A silent vigil for Ms McNally was held last week at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, attended by her three brothers.

Her brother Declan told those at the vigil: “Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country, we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

“Everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks