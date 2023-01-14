Brazilian supreme court approves investigation into Bolsonaro over Congress riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brazilian supreme court approves investigation into Bolsonaro over Congress riot

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 5.23am
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorised an investigation into whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the January 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account (Gustavo Moreno/AP)
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorised an investigation into whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the January 8 riot in the nation's capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account (Gustavo Moreno/AP)

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorised an investigation into whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the January 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account.

According to the text of his ruling, Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted the request from the prosecutor-general’s office, which cited a video Mr Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the riot.

The video claimed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority.

Prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts argued earlier on Friday that, although Mr Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to justify investigating his conduct beforehand.

Mr Bolsonaro deleted it the morning after he first posted it.

Otherwise, he has refrained from commenting on the election since his October 30 defeat.

He repeatedly stoked doubt about the reliability of the electronic voting system in the run-up to the vote, filed a request afterward to annul millions of ballots cast using the machines and never conceded.

Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil
Supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro storm the National Congress building in Brasilia (Eraldo Peres/AP)

He has taken up residence in an Orlando suburb since leaving Brazil in late December and skipping the January 1 swearing-in of his leftist successor, with some Democratic lawmakers have urging President Joe Biden to cancel his visa.

Following the justice’s decision late on Friday, Mr Bolsonaro’s lawyer Frederick Wassef said in a statement that the former president “vehemently repudiates the acts of vandalism and destruction” from January 8, but blamed supposed “infiltrators” of the protest — something his far-right backers have also claimed.

Brazilian authorities are investigating who enabled Mr Bolsonaro’s radical supporters to storm the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in an attempt to overturn results of the October election.

Targets include those who summoned rioters to the capital or paid to transport them, and local security personnel who may have stood aside to let the mayhem occur.

The damaged artwork titled As Mulatas by Brazilian artist Di Cavalcanti in the entrance hall of the presidential office at Planalto Palace, after the storming of public buildings by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil
The damaged artwork titled As Mulatas by Brazilian artist Di Cavalcanti in the entrance hall of the presidential office at Planalto Palace (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Much of the attention thus far has focused on Anderson Torres, Mr Bolsonaro’s former justice minister, who became the federal district’s security chief on January 2 and was in the US on the day of the riot.

Mr De Moraes ordered Mr Torres’ arrest this week and has opened an investigation into his actions, which he characterised as “neglect and collusion”.

In his decision, which was made public on Friday, Mr de Moraes said that Mr Torres fired subordinates and left the country before the riot, an indication that he was deliberately laying the groundwork for the unrest.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for the former security chief and he must return within three days or Brazil will request his extradition, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Friday.

“If by next week his appearance hasn’t been confirmed, of course we will use mechanisms of international legal cooperation. We will trigger procedures next week to carry out his extradition,” Mr Dino said.

Mr Torres has denied wrongdoing, and said on January 10 on Twitter that he would interrupt his vacation to return to Brazil and present his defence.

Three days later, that has yet to occur.

