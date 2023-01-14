China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths since early December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths since early December

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 11.45am
Family members of the deceased line up for the cremation procedures at a funeral home in Shanghai (Chinatopix Via AP)
Family members of the deceased line up for the cremation procedures at a funeral home in Shanghai (Chinatopix Via AP)

The Chinese government has reported nearly 60,000 deaths involving people who had Covid-19 since early December, following complaints officials were failing to release data about the pandemic.

The government in Beijing said the “emergency peak” of its latest coronavirus surge appears to have passed.

The toll includes 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure directly caused by Covid-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with Covid-19 since December 8, the National Health Commission announced.

It said those “deaths related to Covid” occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility that more people also might have died at home.

The report would more than double China’s official Covid-19 death toll to 10,775 since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Beijing
Travelers wearing face masks walk toward the entrance of the Beijing Railway Station (AP)

China stopped reporting data on Covid-19 deaths and infections after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls in early December despite a surge in infections that began in October and has filled hospitals with patients.

The World Health Organisation and other governments appealed for information after reports by city and provincial governments suggested as many as hundreds of millions of people in China might have contracted the virus.

The peak of the latest infection wave appears to have passed based on the decline in the number of patients visiting fever clinics, said National Health Commission official, Jiao Yahui.

The daily number of people going to those clinics peaked at 2.9 million on December 23 and had fallen by 83% to to 477,000 on Thursday, according to the spokesperson.

“These data show the national emergency peak has passed,” the official said at a news conference.

China Lunar New Year
People wearing face masks stand in front of a large screen displaying a graphic decoration for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Beijing (AP)

The United States, South Korea and other governments have imposed virus-testing and other controls on people arriving from China. Beijing retaliated on Wednesday by suspending new visas for travellers from South Korea and Japan.

China kept its infection rate and deaths lower than those of the United States and some other countries at the height of the pandemic with a “zero-Covid” strategy that aimed to isolate every case.

That shut down access to some cities, kept millions of people at home and sparked angry protests.

The average age of people who died since December 8 is 80.3 years and 90.1% are aged 65 and above, according to the Health Commission. It said more than 90% of people who died had cancer, heart or lung diseases or kidney problems.

“The number of elderly patients dying from illness is relatively large, which suggests that we should pay more attention to elderly patients and try our best to save their lives,” officials said.

This month, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said agency officials met with Chinese officials to underline the importance of sharing more details about Covid-19 issues including hospital rates and genetic sequences.

