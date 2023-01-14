Continental Europe stretch lead to two points at Hero Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Continental Europe stretch lead to two points at Hero Cup

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 2.18pm
Tommy Fleetwood’s team trail by two points (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Tommy Fleetwood’s team trail by two points (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Continental Europe will take a two-point lead into the final day of the Hero Cup after shading the Saturday afternoon foursomes.

Francesco Molinari’s men were a point ahead of Great Britain and Ireland overnight and held on to that slender advantage when the teams took 2.5 points each from the five foursomes matches on Saturday morning.

The afternoon session then finished 3-2 to Continental Europe to give them an 8.5-6.5 cushion ahead of the Sunday singles at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

GB&I captain Tommy Fleetwood, who lost the top match on Friday, stepped up with two wins from two on the second day. He linked up with Tyrrell Hatton to see off Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry in a morning match that went to 18 before partnering Jordan Smith to a 2&1 win over Alex Noren and Thomas Pieters.

Three birdies in their last five holes for Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace sealed a 2&1 win over Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk but the other three afternoon games went Continental Europe’s way.

Molinari, like his friend Fleetwood, led by example on day two, partnering Nicolai Hojgaard for the third match in a row and making it 2.5 points from three by beating Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell 2&1.

Elsewhere, Detry holed a long birdie putt on 17 to put him and Straka one up on Shane Lowry and Hatton, and they held on for the point before Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi ended Robert MacIntyre’s hopes of a third straight victory with a 2&1 triumph over the Scot and Seamus Power.

Abu Dhabi Golf Hero Cup
Francesco Molinari has steered his side to a two-point lead (Kamran Jebreili/AP/PA)

Fleetwood said: “In the morning, there was some amazing golf played and literally as guys start fatiguing and they have to get themselves back up for the afternoon, the standard of golf changes and it’s more mistakes, and it’s really important to keep your body language up and push all the way to the end. I was proud of how our guys did that.

“A couple of matches could have gone either way. We ended the day two points behind, but two points behind is fine and we have a full singles session to go. We can reflect on today and we’ll all sit in the team room and we’ll be talking about our rounds and everything, but overall we go out and get a fast start tomorrow, we’re straight back in the game.”

Molinari is determined not to let that happen. He said: “Well, we need to win tomorrow’s session. We’ve done a great job winning two sessions out of three, and halving the other one. So we need to go out and win the session.

“Two points is nothing. We have been in situations where much bigger margins were eroded. But I’ve got full trust and confidence in all the other nine guys, so I’m looking forward to the challenge of tomorrow.”

