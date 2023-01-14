Three women and girl injured in suspected drive-by shooting By Press Association January 14 2023, 4.45pm Updated: January 14 2023, 5.45pm Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three women and a seven-year-old girl have been injured in a suspected drive-by shooting next to Euston station in north London. Met Police officers said they were called to Phoenix Road at 1.30pm on Saturday to reports of a shooting. Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road (James Manning/PA) The incident happened near a church where a funeral was taking place and it left three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – requiring hospital treatment. Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening, though the 48-year-old may have life-changing injuries. A seven-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and is believed to have been injured in the same incident. Earlier this afternoon officers responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of a church in Phoenix Road, NW1.There is a significant police presence in the area and an investigation is under way.The update below provides further information: pic.twitter.com/lh2nVfOwoZ— Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 14, 2023 Officers said their initial inquiries suggest the shots came from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away from the scene. No arrests have yet been made and officers have asked anyone with information to call 101 with the reference 3357/14Jan. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man 2 Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… 3 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 4 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 5 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 6 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 7 PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… 8 Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’… 9 Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege 10 ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images More from The Courier Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to… Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for… St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks… St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston… RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run… Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties… Editor's Picks Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject Listen: Stooshie podcast – US pastor in Scotland on Trump’s ‘dangerous’ legacy ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government’s bottle return scheme ‘ignorance’ Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their wake’