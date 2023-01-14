Brennan Johnson boosts Forest survival bid with brace to beat Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brennan Johnson boosts Forest survival bid with brace to beat Leicester

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 5.00pm
Brennan Johnson, centre, scored twice as Nottingham Forest beat Leicester 2-0 at the City Ground (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brennan Johnson, centre, scored twice as Nottingham Forest beat Leicester 2-0 at the City Ground (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brennan Johnson scored two second-half goals as Nottingham Forest further strengthened their Premier League survival bid with an impressive 2-0 win over Leicester, whose miserable run continues.

The Wales international registered his first league goals since September to move Forest above their East Midlands rivals, who have now lost four in a row, and four points clear of the relegation zone.

It is a marked turnaround since the reverse fixture in October that saw Leicester win 4-0 which Forest boss Steve Cooper called the worst game of his managerial career.

His side looked doomed that night, but now they have real hope of staying out of relegation trouble after an impressive run that has seen them lose just one of their last six Premier League games.

That victory kick-started Leicester’s season but their form has been woeful since the season resumed after the World Cup as they have lost all four games.

The pressure is back on Brendan Rodgers, who is desperate for reinforcements this month as his side try to avoid getting pulled back into a relegation scrap.

Forest were full of early bluster and Ryan Yates had two chances to break the deadlock but first he could not get enough on his header from Remo Freuler’s cross and then he shot wide when things opened up for him 20 yards out.

But the best opening came Leicester’s way in the 14th minute and Harvey Barnes should have buried it.

Marc Albrighton forged down the right and sent an inviting cross which fell perfectly for Barnes, but the forward put his first-time shot wide.

Forest continued to be brighter but they could not test Danny Ward as the first half ended goalless.

Barnes was guilty of another poor miss early in the second half as he put his shot wide from a golden position after Youri Tielemans had robbed Freuler.

That wasted chance proved costly as Forest took the lead in the 56th minute.

A quick break saw Morgan Gibbs-White send Johnson clear and the Welshman rounded his international team-mate Ward and rolled into an empty net.

The linesman’s flag went up for offside but VAR overturned the decision and Johnson’s first Premier League goal since September stood.

It was Forest who pushed for a second and it should have come in the 72nd minute as Sam Surridge was presented with a perfect opportunity from Serge Aurier’s cross but he flashed his free header from eight yards wide.

That miss did not prove too costly as Forest made the game safe in the 84th minute as Johnson bagged his second.

Gibbs-White carried the ball forward and played the perfect pass for his team-mate to coolly slot home and ensure the three points were staying at the City Ground.

