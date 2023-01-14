Let’s not pretend we’re not – Rodgers accepts Leicester are in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Let’s not pretend we’re not – Rodgers accepts Leicester are in relegation battle

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.09pm
Brendan Rodgers is under no illusions about the size of the task facing Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers is under no illusions about the size of the task facing Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he cannot pretend his side are not in a relegation battle after they were beaten 2-0 at Nottingham Forest.

The Foxes went down to two second-half goals from Brennan Johnson as they lost for a fourth Premier League game in a row following the resumption of the season.

They are just two points above the drop zone in a congested bottom six and Rodgers knows they have a fight on their hands to retain their top-flight status.

Asked whether they were in a relegation battle, the Northern Irishman replied: “Absolutely, let’s not pretend we’re not.

“This is a long season. I have to be honest, if you look at our form and where we are then of course it is a worry.

“But there is still so many games to go and if we can get back the players that gives an extra dimension to our team then we can push on again. But at the moment with what we’ve got is a real challenge.

“It is just the same as what we were earlier in the season. I think before a ball was kicked I told everyone it was going to be a tough season.

“The Premier League is very competitive, you see Southampton the other night beating Manchester City (in the Carabao Cup), it is very competitive.

“But you want to be in it and you have to fight to be in it and that’s what we are going to do.”

In contrast, Forest are beginning to look up after an impressive win that moves them four points clear of trouble.

The result and performance provided a marked contrast from the reverse fixture in October that saw Forest lose 4-0 and boss Steve Cooper claim it was the nadir of his managerial career.

In the days after that result, it was reported that Cooper was going to get sacked, though he actually ended up signing a new contract.

That harrowing loss has turned out to be a catalyst for improvement and was also the source of inspiration for this result.

Cooper said: “I showed a video to the boys before the game of our supporters at 4-0 down at the King Power. I said it’s important that we give a bit back on this particular fixture this week.

“That support meant a lot to me personally, because of the timing of that result and what happened in the week after. Not that I ever think about myself, but for me personally, to give that result back to the fans means a lot to me.

“A lot has happened between then and now, but for it being a local game, and what happened then and today, it is something that gives me a lot of joy.

“We always try and put context around why games can be important. I just thought because of what happened in October and what happened in the week after, it was something we owed back to the supporters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks