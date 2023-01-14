David Moyes urges West Ham fans to ‘give back’ as success gives way to struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes urges West Ham fans to ‘give back’ as success gives way to struggle

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 6.25pm
David Moyes saw his struggling side beaten again (Nick Potts/PA)
David Moyes called on West Ham fans to “give back” to the club after they slumped into the Premier League relegation zone following defeat at Wolves.

The Hammers are only off the foot of the table by virtue of goal difference after Daniel Podence hit the only goal of the game to give fellow strugglers Wolves a 1-0 win at Molineux.

After a game of little quality and few chances, West Ham have now taken one point from the last 21 on offer.

Daniel Podence, centre, scores Wolves' winner
It is quite the contrast to the previous two seasons, which saw Moyes lead to club to sixth- and seventh-placed finishes and to the Europa League semi-finals last year.

Now Moyes wants supporters to pay the club back for those successes by backing the team as they continue to struggle, hosting an equally out-of-form Everton next weekend.

“What we’ve given West Ham supporters in the last few years, I hope they can give us back,” he said.

“We are in a difficult period. If they give us back everything the staff and the players have given the club in the last couple of years then I’m sure that will help us.

“You always want the backing of your home support and we’ve always had it. Let’s hope that continues.

“We have probably risen expectations greatly in the last few years, being in Europe, sixth and seventh in the Premier League in the last two years. I can understand disappointment and frustration and maybe they cannot quite understand why it is quite like this.

David Moyes, second right, shakes hands with Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui at the final whistle
“It is quite often the journey you have to take when you are trying to climb the tree and trying to get better. Probably with what we have achieved the last couple of years, and avoiding relegation three years ago, building on where we have been means that everybody is a bit disappointed, which they should be.”

Moyes will no doubt come under increasing pressure following the latest setback and he admits he is long enough in the tooth to know his position will be discussed.

“I would never look at myself and say I’ve got credit in the bank,” the former Everton and Manchester United boss added.

“Lots of people are after jobs in this league. I’m not daft, I’ve had enough games in it to understand. You have to do well in it to keep your job. We have to try and do better than we’re doing at the moment.”

While the win takes Wolves out of the bottom three at West Ham’s expense, head coach Julen Lopetegui insists he has no plans to sit and study the table any time soon.

Julen Lopetegui celebrates Wolves' victory
“I didn’t look at the table – not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow,” he said.

“The table is important in the last match, the important thing is to put the energy into helping the players improve and win each match.

“We were fighting a lot for these three points. The second half was very hard for us to keep the rhythm, we are happy for today but it is only three points, it will be a hard and long ride.

“Today I think we deserved it, the character of the players – we celebrate for two hours and then we think about playing Liverpool (in an FA Cup replay).”

