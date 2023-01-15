Family of student who died after remote GP meetings hopes for answers at inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of student who died after remote GP meetings hopes for answers at inquest

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 2.47am
David Nash (Family handout/PA)
David Nash (Family handout/PA)

The parents of a law student who died after a series of remote consultations with doctors and nurses say they hope an inquest will raise awareness of the need for GP practices to see patients face to face.

Musician David Nash, 26, had four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period, but none of the clinicians spotted that he had developed mastoiditis in his ear, which caused a brain abscess, sparking meningitis, his family have said.

Mr Nash’s parents, Andrew and Anne Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, have campaigned to find out whether the mastoiditis would have been identified and easily treated with antibiotics if their son had undergone a face-to-face examination at his first appointment at the Burley Park Medical Centre on October 14, 2020, or during the subsequent phone consultations.

They have described how Mr Nash later had five “shambolic” calls with the NHS 111 system, after he deteriorated dramatically, before being taken to St James’s Hospital, in Leeds, by ambulance.

David Nash death
David Nash died after four remote consultations with doctors and nurses at his GP practice (Family handout/PA)

Once at the emergency department, they said, he was left alone, despite being in a confused and serious state, and fell, causing an injury to his head.

David died on November 4 2020, despite efforts to save him by neurosurgeons at Leeds General Infirmary.

An inquest into Mr Nash’s death, starting on Monday in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is due to examine the contacts he had with the GP practice, as well his contacts with the NHS 111 service and his treatment at hospital.

Family solicitor Iain Oliver, partner at Ison Harrison, said: “David’s family would like the inquest into his tragic death to raise awareness of various issues, including the need for GP practices to see patients face to face to enable proper assessment of conditions to be made that will be missed during a telephone consultation.

“They would also like to highlight the need for continuity of care within GP practices, to ensure that the patient is considered holistically, particularly where there are repeated consultations for a developing condition that may be identified by such an approach.

David Nash death
Anne and Andrew Nash have questioned whether their son, David, would have had life-saving treatment if he had seen a doctor face to face (Richard McCarthy/PA)

“Additionally, the family wishes to highlight the limitations of the NHS 111 algorithms.”

David’s family have described how he was just starting the second year of a law degree at Leeds University when he died and he was passionate about working for social justice and human rights.

He went to university after a number of years as a drummer in Leeds’s music scene, touring Europe with his band, Weirds, and recording an album.

His airline pilot father described him as “caring, charismatic and funny, managing to find humour in almost everything, however mundane”.

Editor's Picks