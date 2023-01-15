Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 5.23am
Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country’s democratic system of checks and balances (Oded Balilty/AP)
Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances (Oded Balilty/AP)

Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country’s democratic system of checks and balances.

The protest presented an early challenge to Mr Netanyahu and his ultranationalist national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has ordered police to take tough action if protesters block roads or display Palestinian flags.

Israeli media, citing police, said the crowd at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square swelled to at least 80,000 people, despite cool, rainy weather.

Protesters, many covered by umbrellas, held Israeli flags and signs saying “Criminal Government”, “The End of Democracy” and other slogans.

“They are trying to destroy the checks and balances of the Israeli democracy. This will not work,” said Asaf Steinberg, a protester from the Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya.

“And we will fight until the very last minute to save the Israeli democracy.”

No major unrest was reported, though Israeli media said small crowds scuffled with police as they tried to block a Tel Aviv highway.

Israel Politics
Israelis have gathered in large numbers in Tel Aviv to protest against governmen plans to overhaul the country’s legal system (Oded Balilty/AP)

Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has made overhauling the country’s legal system a centerpiece of his agenda.

In office for just over two weeks, his government, which is comprised by ultra-Orthodox and far-right nationalist parties, has launched proposals to weaken the Supreme Court by giving parliament the power to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote.

It also wants to give parliament control over the appointment of judges and reduce the independence of legal advisers.

Mr Netanyahu’s justice minister says unelected judges have too much power.

Israeli lawyers hold signs during a protest against the government’s plans to overhaul the country’s legal system outside the District Court in Tel Aviv
Critics say will the proposed changes will weaken the country’s judiciary and imperil its democratic system of checks and balances (Oded Balilty/AP)

But opponents to the plans say the proposed changes will rob the judiciary of its independence and undermine Israeli democracy.

Israeli opposition leaders, former attorney generals and the president of Israel’s Supreme Court have all spoken out against the plan.

The legal changes could help Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction, or even make his trial disappear entirely.

Since being indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has said the justice system is biased against him.

Police beefed up their presence ahead of the march.

Israeli media quoted police as saying officers had been instructed to be “very sensitive” and allow the protest to proceed peacefully, but they also vowed a tough response to any vandalism or violent behavior.

Smaller protests also took place in the cities of Jerusalem and Haifa.

Editor's Picks