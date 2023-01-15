Iga Swiatek favourite to succeed Ashleigh Barty as Australian Open champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iga Swiatek favourite to succeed Ashleigh Barty as Australian Open champion

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 7.03am
Iga Swiatek is the favourite to succeed Ashleigh Barty as Australian Open champion (John Walton/PA)
Iga Swiatek is the favourite to succeed Ashleigh Barty as Australian Open champion (John Walton/PA)

Reigning Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty strode out onto Rod Laver Arena on Saturday to a huge ovation.

Unfortunately for the tournament and the home country, Barty was only there to participate in a light-hearted hit for kids’ day having tucked her third grand slam trophy under her arm 12 months ago and headed off into retirement at the age of 25.

Barty recently announced she is expecting her first child and, while she has plenty of time ahead of her, there is no indication she might change her mind.

Barty’s absence will be keenly felt along with that of Serena Williams, a more expected retiree, and two-time former champion Naomi Osaka, who is also pregnant, leaving the women’s draw short on star power.

Only two former champions are in the field – Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin, who ironically meet in the first round – while, of the other nine slam winners, six have only won a single title.

Iga Swiatek pulled well ahead of the pack last year following Barty’s retirement, collecting her second and third slam trophies at the French Open and US Open, and she goes into this tournament as the clear favourite.

The 21-year-old had expected to have a lot more time on Barty’s heels and spoke of how much she was influenced by the Australian.

“For sure when she retired I felt like she still had the best tennis out there,” said Swiatek. “So I was pretty sad that I’m not going to be able to compete against her and maybe win.

“But, on the other hand, she gave me a lot in terms of my motivation and my willingness to practise even more and to have more variety on court. When I played against her, I felt like she just has all these different game styles.

“Even in her book she says she has five types of slice. I don’t know how that’s possible. I still haven’t figured out only one type.”

Winning her first grand slam title on hard courts in New York was a big moment for Swiatek, whose best surface by some distance is clay.

Iga Swiatek was emotional after losing to Jessica Pegula at the United Cup
Iga Swiatek was emotional after losing to Jessica Pegula at the United Cup (Mark Baker/AP)

But the Pole, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last year, is certainly not untouchable and was in tears after a heavy loss to world number three Jessica Pegula at the United Cup last weekend.

“I think I’m always going to have this part of me that is a perfectionist,” said Swiatek. “When I’m not feeling comfortable on court, it’s kind of hard to not be harsh.

“On the other hand, the most important thing is to find this balance that, on court, for sure I want to get better and better, but, off the court, the things that happen in practice don’t have to influence my whole day and my whole mood. These are the things I’ve been working on. It’s for sure getting better.”

The second seed is popular Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who is looking to go one better after losing in the last two grand slam finals – to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon and then Swiatek in New York.

“I will try to use that experience from last year because it was kind of tough,” she said. “My goal is to not lose any more finals, but just use that to be ready for the next one.

“The goal as second in the world is to be in the second week, to make finals. I like this kind of pressure. I’m going to put more pressure on myself because I feel like sometimes you just need that to be one of the top players.”

Among other likely contenders are Pegula, fourth seed Caroline Garcia, big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and teenager Coco Gauff.

Coco Gauff lifted the trophy in Auckland last weekend
Coco Gauff lifted the trophy in Auckland last weekend (Andrew Cornaga/Photoport via AP)

Still only 18, the American had a strong 2022, reaching her first grand slam final at the French Open and establishing herself in the top 10.

Gauff, who could play Emma Raducanu in round two, wants to be challenging for the biggest titles now but is also well aware that time is very much on her side.

“It’s something that I’ve really thought about,” said Gauff, who began her season with a title in Auckland last weekend.

“As much as I would like to think this might be the best I’ll be, I don’t believe it because I feel like most of the tennis players, at least on tour now, are peaking in their career around 22 to 26.

“I’ve noticed from 15 when I started to now, I realise physically I’m at a much different level. I think I’m just continuing to get stronger. I know the best is yet to come for me.”

