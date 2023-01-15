Los Angeles Chargers blow 27-point lead as Jacksonville Jaguars advance in AFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Los Angeles Chargers blow 27-point lead as Jacksonville Jaguars advance in AFC

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 7.23am
Trevor Lawrence mixed four interceptions with four touchdown passes as he engineered the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wildcard round (John Raoux/AP)
Trevor Lawrence mixed four interceptions with four touchdown passes as he engineered the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wildcard round (John Raoux/AP)

Trevor Lawrence mixed four interceptions with four touchdown passes as he engineered the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wildcard round.

Austin Ekeler made the most of the possessions that flowed from Lawrence’s early turnovers, with the Los Angeles running back scoring twice on 13 and six-yard runs to go with a Cameron Dicker 22-yard field goal to put the visitors up 17-0 after just one quarter.

Tight end Gerald Everett further sparked the Chargers halfway through the second quarter with a textbook drag route to scoop up a nine-yard Justin Herbert pass and push over for a touchdown.

Dicker kicked a 23-yard field goal minutes later to make the score 27-0, but the half then ended as a preview of what was to follow with Evan Engram catching a nine-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to get the Jaguars on the board.

The Jacksonville secondary did a solid job during the second half as they managed to keep the previously free-scoring Chargers to just three points from four possessions.

Lawrence came out firing after the break with touchdown passes to Marvin Jones, Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, with home fans delighted as the quarterback himself jumped for a successful two-point conversion that made it 30-28 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence again took his team down the field to have them in position as time expired for Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal, which just stayed inside the right upright to give them a 31-30 victory and passage to the divisional round.

In the night’s other game, Brock Purdy became the first rookie ever to throw three touchdown passes and rush for another score in a play-off as he led the San Francisco 49ers past the Seattle Seahawks 41-23.

Purdy went 332 yards through the air had and no interceptions, while team-mate running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 199 yards as the Seahawks collapsed in the second half and the Niners advanced to the NFC divisional round for the second straight year.

