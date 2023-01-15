Charity walker picks up 88lb of dog poo to protect rare habitat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charity walker picks up 88lb of dog poo to protect rare habitat

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 10.09am Updated: January 15 2023, 10.17am
Charity hiker Henry Rawlings collected more than 88lb of dog poo during a 65-mile sponsored walk in the South Downs National Park in a bid to help protect the fragile wildlife haven (South Downs National Park/PA)
Charity hiker Henry Rawlings collected more than 88lb of dog poo during a 65-mile sponsored walk in the South Downs National Park in a bid to help protect the fragile wildlife haven (South Downs National Park/PA)

A charity hiker collected more than 88lb (40kg) of dog poo during a 65-mile (105km) sponsored walk in a national park in a bid to help protect the fragile wildlife haven.

Henry Rawlings picked up and bagged hundreds of piles of dog mess while trekking the Serpent Trail, which runs from Haslemere, Surrey, to Petersfield, Hampshire, in the South Downs National Park.

Olivia French, of Heathlands Reunited, with charity walker Henry Rawlings on the Serpent Trail (South Downs National Park/PA)

The 46-year-old, from Storrington, West Sussex, said he decided to clear up the poos left behind by “disrespectful” dog owners in order to help protect the habitat.

The four-day hike took Mr Rawlings through heathlands which are considered one of the rarest habitats in the world, providing a home for creatures such as sand lizards, smooth snakes, silver-studded blue butterflies and Dartford warblers.

Mr Rawlings said: “I couldn’t help but notice the amount of dog poo that had been left, so I decided to tidy those areas up. I thought collecting the dog poo would make the fundraiser a bit more of a challenge, as well as help protect the habitat.

“I lost count of the number of poos I scooped up but I reckon it was well over 40kg in total.

“I think not picking up dog poo is disrespectful to other people and the countryside. Not only is there the hygiene element, there are also health risks for humans and creatures alike.

“It’s not difficult to pick and bag, and even take home if there is no bin available.”

Stedham Common in West Sussex is one of the best examples of scarce heathland habitat (Sam Moore/South Downs National Park/PA)

Olivia French, engagement officer for Heathlands Reunited, which is working to conserve and enhance the habitat, said dog excrement can upset the nutrient balance of the soils.

She said: “Heathlands are an incredibly specialist habitat that have developed over thousands of years and are rarer than the rainforest.

“It’s actually the nutrient-poor soil that has led to this incredible biodiversity because there’s not one single plant species that can dominate the landscape.

“Introducing an outside influence such as dog poo changes the nutrient profile of the soil and this can then have a harmful impact on this very fragile wildlife haven.

“When you have hundreds of these dog poos scattered across the landscape, you can imagine the cumulative damage this could cause over several years.

“Dog poo, in particular, contains bacteria that can be extremely harmful to grazing livestock such as belted Galloways, which graze areas along the Serpent Trail to support conservation efforts.

“If there’s no bin, the message is simple: bag it and take it home with you, or dispose of it in the nearest public waste bin.”

Henry Rawlings has raised more than £3,000 for charities in memory of his Beagle-cross Alfie (Henry Rawlings/South Downs National Park/PA)

The national park authority calls for walkers and dog owners to keep their pets on a lead near livestock, to bag and bin dog poo, protect ground-nesting birds by sticking to paths between March and September 15, and not to enter military training areas when red flags are flying.

Mr Rawlings raised more than £3,000 for charities Canine Arthritis and Vetlife in memory of his Beagle-cross Alfie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
2
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
5
Idling has caused high pollution in areas such as Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy
6
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
7
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
8
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
9
Meggi Lashes owner Meggi Morgan with the new Dundee vending machine. Image: Meggi Lashes.
Meggi Lashes: TikTok star’s new Dundee beauty vending machine
10
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton has shone in recent months: Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton: I feel grateful to call Dundee United my home
Top tips to improve your mood on Blue Monday
How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find…
Jamie Murphy after scoring to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.
Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone need to make sure Livingston first half was their 'rock…
John and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
Ryan Warden
Former boxer blamed 'blows to head' for Dundee police fight challenge
Bus driver shortages are due to cut overtime rates and winter sickness. Broughty Ferry resident Maria Patullo. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers' overtime pay as sickness hits services
Thaw and Cox were saying it with flowers rather than wine when they were reunited for Morse. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on…
Energy bills are soaring
Energy crisis hits hardest for 64,000 off-gas Tayside and Fife billpayers
Lundin Links Hotel was one of the biggest deliberate Fife fires
Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Health Centre 'has room for 3,900 more patients' ahead of infirmary demolition decision

Editor's Picks