Drive-by gunmen leave girl in ‘life-threatening’ condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Drive-by gunmen leave girl in ‘life-threatening’ condition

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 11.01am Updated: January 15 2023, 6.03pm
The scene of a shotgun attack remains cordoned off on Sunday as officers investigate (Yui Mok/PA)
The scene of a shotgun attack remains cordoned off on Sunday as officers investigate (Yui Mok/PA)

A seven-year-old girl was “seriously injured” by shotgun pellets fired from a black Toyota in London, police have said.

Officers were called to St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road in Euston on Saturday where a memorial service was taking place for a young woman and her mother.

They believe the gunmen fired a shotgun from a Toyota C-HR at around 1.30pm before driving off.

Four women and two children were injured in the attack, with the youngest left in a life-threatening condition.

Superintendent Jack Rowlands said officers “found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets from a shotgun”.

Superintendent Jack Rowlands
Metropolitan Police Superintendent Jack Rowlands said a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were taken to central London hospitals. Thankfully their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old woman has sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

“Two children were also injured. A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She was treated at hospital before being discharged yesterday afternoon. She is expected to make a full recovery.

“A seven-year-old girl was more seriously injured. She remains in hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition, and our thoughts are with her and her family.

“We believe the suspects discharged a shotgun from a moving vehicle, which was a black Toyota C-HR, likely a 2019 model or similar.”

The shots sent mourners running and screaming, with many of them sheltering inside the church, witnesses said.

Father Jeremy Trood, who conducted the service, confirmed it was a Requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, who both died in November.

Ms Sanchez suffered from leukaemia for three years before succumbing to the disease after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia, MyLondon reported.

Police at the scene of a shooting outside a memorial service which was being held in St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church on Phoenix Road, in Euston on Saturday
Police at the scene of a shooting outside a memorial service which was being held in St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Euston on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Father Trood said: “I was inside the church. I heard the bang and people ran back into the church. They knew something had happened outside.

“They were very scared, people sheltered in the church until the police said they can leave but some of them were so scared they had to wait a while to get their confidence back up to go outside.

“But I was in the church the whole time so I didn’t actually see what had happened.”

One resident of an estate across the road from the church, who did not want to give her name, said: “I heard the gunshots.

“I was having a quiet day on my balcony and I heard this almighty bang and I thought this was not normal, and the next minute everyone was screaming and shouting.

“We have a food bank there and everyone was running off. Neighbours came in and said there has been a shooting. What a terrible thing.”

Police are now searching for the attackers, with the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leading the investigation, Supt Rowlands said.

He added: “People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together. Instead, they were the victims of a senseless act of violence.

St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church on Phoenix Road in Euston
St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Euston (Yui Mok/PA)

“We know it would have had a significant impact on communities across Camden and we will have a visible police presence in the local area in the coming days and weeks to provide extra reassurance, and as your neighbourhood superintendent I will ensure that will be happening.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This is a deeply distressing incident and my thoughts are with those who were injured and their families.

“A police investigation is now under way and I am in close contact with the Met Police to determine what happened.

“I urge anyone with information to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
2
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
5
Idling has caused high pollution in areas such as Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy
6
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
7
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
8
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
9
Meggi Lashes owner Meggi Morgan with the new Dundee vending machine. Image: Meggi Lashes.
Meggi Lashes: TikTok star’s new Dundee beauty vending machine
10
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton has shone in recent months: Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton: I feel grateful to call Dundee United my home
Top tips to improve your mood on Blue Monday
How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find…
Jamie Murphy after scoring to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.
Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone need to make sure Livingston first half was their 'rock…
John and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
Ryan Warden
Former boxer blamed 'blows to head' for Dundee police fight challenge
Bus driver shortages are due to cut overtime rates and winter sickness. Broughty Ferry resident Maria Patullo. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers' overtime pay as sickness hits services
Thaw and Cox were saying it with flowers rather than wine when they were reunited for Morse. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on…
Energy bills are soaring
Energy crisis hits hardest for 64,000 off-gas Tayside and Fife billpayers
Lundin Links Hotel was one of the biggest deliberate Fife fires
Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Health Centre 'has room for 3,900 more patients' ahead of infirmary demolition decision

Editor's Picks