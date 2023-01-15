Francesco Molinari hails ‘invaluable’ match play experience in Hero Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Francesco Molinari hails ‘invaluable’ match play experience in Hero Cup win

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 3.37pm
Continental Europe Captain Francesco Molinari holds the trophy after his side’s Hero Cup win over Great Britain and Ireland (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Continental Europe Captain Francesco Molinari holds the trophy after his side’s Hero Cup win over Great Britain and Ireland (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Captain Francesco Molinari led from the front as Continental Europe beat favourites Great Britain and Ireland by four points in the Hero Cup.

Molinari went out first in Sunday’s singles against Shane Lowry and came out on top in a heavyweight battle of former Open champions with a 3&2 victory at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

GB&I captain Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton hit back with wins over Thomas Pieters and Antoine Rozner respectively, but victories for Nicolai Hojgaard – a late replacement for twin brother Rasmus – Adrian Meronk, Sepp Straka, Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi sealed victory by 14.5 to 10.5.

Francesco Molinari led Continental Europe to victory
Francesco Molinari led Continental Europe to victory (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy, which was held eight times between 2000 and 2013 and gave captaincy experience to future Ryder Cup skippers Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Nick Faldo, Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjorn.

Current Europe captain Luke Donald oversaw the contest and Molinari believes it will have provided valuable experience ahead of September’s bid to regain the trophy in Rome.

“Invaluable, really, especially for the younger guys,” said Molinari, who partnered Fleetwood to four wins in the 2018 Ryder Cup and also beat Phil Mickelson in the singles for a perfect 5-0 record.

“But even for us, to play match play, just get the juices going early this early in the year, it’s a great event. We really enjoy it. The DP World Tour has done a great job at setting it up. Obviously the crowds have enjoyed it as well.

“I think we played some really good golf all in all, so hopefully we can do it again next year or the year after. It’s been great all week, super happy for the guys. It’s been very, very easy leading them and being a captain for them.”

Molinari won three and a half points from his four matches and when asked about making Donald’s team for Rome, said: “It’s a great motivation for me.

“I think I just need to be careful, because it’s still a long way away. I just need to focus on my game, but it’s definitely been a lot better than it has. Being in Rome would be absolutely incredible.”

A disappointed Fleetwood said: “We obviously came here to win and wanted to do it for each other. The first thing I said at the start of the week was ‘your team-mates don’t remember if you play bad, miss a putt or lose a point’.

“But everybody remembers if you don’t give 100 per cent and I couldn’t have asked for any more from anybody this week.

“It’s been an amazing experience for me and I’ve loved playing with my team-mates. But they clearly deserved it this week, they played the best golf and the winning team makes those moments count.”

